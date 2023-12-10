Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For many people, commuting is the worst part of work. Sure, as an entrepreneur, you may not have to head into an office all the time, but you still have to go to meetings and get around town. Why suffer traffic and public transportation when you can have a better way to move about?

This holiday season, you can get a BirdBike eBike for one of the best prices you'll ever find. Through December 17, it's just $749.97 with free shipping, and as long as you order by December 14, it's guaranteed to arrive by Christmas.

Made by that Bird, the ones who introduced the world to electric scooter ride-sharing, BirdBike is a precision performance bike that makes it easy to get around town, even when it's hilly. BirdBike has a powerful 500W motor that supports a smooth ride and an instant boost to help you climb hills, reach top speed, and more. The high-performance carbon drive train and strong v-frame construction help meet the challenge of rough terrain and eliminate the need to maintain your chain like a regular bike.

BirdBike is loaded with a 36V/12.8Ah removable battery, which is more than enough to get you from home to the office and back. When you're there, the 120db anti-theft alarm gives you some extra peace of mind, too.

User Cam writes, "I've been wanting an eBike forever and so happy I could get one from Bird! My favorite part is how easy it is to switch modes and all of the mode options - e-assist various levels, sport, eco, etc. The screen is also beautiful and very high-tech. I'm just under 5'2 and the v-frame fits me well."

Now through December 17, you can get the BirdBike eBike for 67% off the regular $2,299 price at just $749.97 with free shipping — and order by December 14 for on-time holiday delivery.

