This Minimalist Floor Lamp Ships Free for Christmas If You Order by December 8
This piece of office decor is guaranteed to ship by the holiday.
Remote work is here to stay and if you haven't given your home office an overhaul yet, you're well past due. Alternatively, if you've been stuck in the same setup for years, maybe it's time to make a change. No matter how you plan to fix up your home office, don't underestimate the value of quality lighting. Fortunately, it's easy to get custom lighting in your office with the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp. It's currently available with free shipping and is guaranteed to ship by Christmas if you order by December 8.
This beautifully designed minimalist lamp fits elegantly into the corners of any room. It's made with soft-white, integrated LEDs that provide hours of customized, eco-friendly illumination. With the included remote control, you can shuffle between more than 16 million colors and 300 multi-color effects to set the mood in any room at any time. So whether you're pulling an all-nighter or you need a little help waking up in the morning, you can always find the right lighting for you.
With a store rating of 4 out of 5 stars, this lamp's high-end design features quality metal finishes and a weighted rubber bottom to ensure safe placement, allowing it to function well beyond the tiny amount of space in which it resides. That's especially handy if you're working with a small amount of space without overhead lighting. It's a seamless way to improve the lighting in your office without having to make a huge change or harming a setup that you're already familiar with and like.
Now is a great time to treat yourself (or someone else) to an entrepreneur-friendly gift. You can get the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for 60% off $149 at just $59.99, and if you order by December 8, you're guaranteed to get it by Christmas. You can also get two for 67% off $299 at just $99.99.
Prices subject to change.
