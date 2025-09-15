With Almave, the world's most decorated driver is reimagining tequila for a generation that wants performance without compromise.

I've written several articles about the rise of non-alcoholic (NA) beverages, from Dry January to the "sober curious" movement that's gone from niche to mainstream. While I still enjoy a craft cocktail with my husband once in a while, alcohol rarely fits into my routine.

I enjoy alternatives that feel intentional, functional and are crafted with purpose. What I don't enjoy is paying $15 for a mocktail that turns out to be little more than lemonade in a fancy glass.

That's why brands like Almave stand out to me. The NA space isn't just about abstaining anymore; it's about reimagining the social ritual of drinking with authenticity, culture and innovation. Almave, a premium non-alcoholic agave spirit co-founded by seven-time Formula 1 champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, is a fascinating new product in this market.

As the most decorated Formula One driver in history, Lewis Hamiton stopped drinking alcohol in 2023 to better align his health with the demands of his rigorous training schedule. The 40-year-old racer said that alcohol distracted him from operating at his full athletic and mental potential, often leaving him to "suffer for several days" after a big night out.

That decision was not about missing out — it was about showing up stronger. It's also exactly what paved the way for Almave: a spirit that honors the ritual without compromising performance.

Hamilton had long enjoyed tequila in social settings, but once alcohol was off the table, he felt limited by the lack of premium, authentic NA alternatives.

"Ordering a ginger beer felt underwhelming," he said. He envisioned a non-alcoholic tequila that respected the craft of Mexico's agave tradition, and that idea eventually led him to Casa Lumbre, a Mexico-based spirits house known for its innovation.

He flew to Mexico City to meet Master Distiller Iván Saldaña, a biochemist and agave expert. Hamilton immersed himself in the fields and distilleries of Jalisco, learning the cultivation and distillation process firsthand.

Together, they created Almave: a line of spirits made from blue agave, distilled with tradition and expertise, but free of alcohol. Hamilton explained to me during an interview that he admired the commitment and authenticity of Saldaña. "I knew I wanted to be a part of this and I wanted to learn from Iván and really be a part of the process."

Image Credit: Almave

Today, Almave offers Ambar, Blanco and its latest release, Almave Humo, a smoky, mezcal-inspired NA spirit that brings complexity and depth to cocktails. I recently tried Humo and while I wouldn't tell my friends that it tastes like mezcal, I would use it for a refreshing mocktail.

Hamilton insists that Almave isn't a celebrity vanity project. "We respect the craft and traditions of Mexico, using time-honored methods perfected over generations," he said. That authenticity has resonated.

Almave has grown 35,000 Instagram followers since June 2024.

It sees an 8.3% engagement rate on TikTok - double the industry average.

Its launch reels have topped 10 million organic views.

Returning customers, though just 17% of the base, generate more than a third of total revenue.

In a crowded NA space, those numbers speak to both curiosity and loyalty.

Almave is only one part of Hamilton's expanding entrepreneurial portfolio. His ventures consistently reflect purpose, lifestyle and innovation. Hamilton had been linked to Neat Burger, a global vegan burger chain (backed by Leonardo DiCaprio) that focused on sustainability but recently voluntarily liquidated.

He also joined the ownership group of the Denver Broncos in 2022, and has a production company, Dawn Apollo Films, with Brad Pitt, under which they recently co-produced the F1 movie starring Brad Pitt. Hamilton also recently became a global Lululemon ambassador. Authenticity, innovation and values that align with his personal brand are woven throughout these ventures and Almave was the natural next step.

I relate to Hamilton's pivot. I live and breathe health and wellness, but not in an extreme way. For me, the fundamentals — nutrition, hydration, sleep, movement and community — are what matter most. Everything else, from supplements to wearables to biohacks, are simply tools to help optimize and refine wellbeing.

From a growth and economic viewpoint, Hamilton isn't the only celebrity leaning into this trend. Bella Hadid co-founded Kin Euphorics, Katy Perry launched De Soi and Blake Lively created Betty Buzz and Betty Booze. Each brings its own twist, but what unites them is a recognition that consumers want sophisticated, intentional options when they're not drinking. The global NA beverage market is projected to surpass $30 billion by 2030, fueled by younger consumers, health-conscious professionals and savvier audiences who desire both performance and pleasure.

From integrating adaptogens to promoting healthier habits, I appreciate when brands in the NA space deliver more than just sugar in a sleek bottle. Almave feels elevated, authentic and celebratory. It acknowledges that rituals matter, but more important, that wellness matters. With Lewis Hamilton behind the wheel, Almave is proving to be a brand with speed, authenticity and staying power.

Almave Blanco shines in a spicy mezcal margarita. Here's my go-to recipe:

Almave Spicy Mezcal Margarita