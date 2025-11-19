Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Elite recovery tools once reserved for athletes are now accessible and valuable for executive performance.

Practices like HBOT, red light therapy and contrast training improve clarity, stress resilience and long-term cognitive endurance.

Leaders who schedule and measure recovery the way athletes do gain sustainable focus, energy and performance.

Leadership has become an endurance sport. Long hours, nonstop decisions and constant cognitive demands test even the most disciplined minds. Yet few executives approach recovery with the same strategic intent as performance. That mindset is beginning to shift.

I am writing this from the Hospital for Special Surgery, where my husband is undergoing shoulder surgery with Dr. Sam Taylor — the same orthopedic surgeon trusted by the New York Giants. Sitting in this waiting room surrounded by the quiet hum of recovery science in action, I can’t help but reflect on how elite athletes treat healing as an essential part of their success. They invest in recovery with the same intensity most leaders reserve for growth and performance. It made me wonder: what if CEOs and executives approached recovery the same way?

Technologies once reserved for Olympic training facilities and professional locker rooms are now accessible for homes and offices. From hyperbaric oxygen chambers to red light panels, contrast and compression systems and PEMF devices, the tools of elite recovery have become part of the modern executive strategy.

Oxygen as a catalyst for clarity

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) involves breathing concentrated oxygen in a pressurized chamber to increase oxygen delivery throughout the body. Peer-reviewed studies show HBOT can reduce inflammation, enhance oxygen efficiency and support recovery.

HBOT is also moving into mainstream use. Fortune recently reported that longevity and performance leaders such as Bryan Johnson and LeBron James have incorporated HBOT into their recovery routines. The technology has been formally adopted by major athletic organizations; according to signed Master Services Agreements between Oxygen Health Systems and the New York Giants (September 2022) and New York Yankees (September 2023), both franchises have integrated clinical-grade chambers into their training and rehabilitation programs.

The company manufactures more than 40 ISO-certified chambers for both professional and personal use, reflecting a growing shift toward accessible, in-home recovery technology.

The global HBOT devices market is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research, underscoring how oxygen-based recovery is becoming a cornerstone of modern performance science.

Light as a power source

If oxygen fuels recovery, light powers regeneration. Red-light therapy, also known as photobiomodulation (PBM), uses near-infrared wavelengths to stimulate mitochondria — the energy centers of cells. Controlled trials report improvements in muscle performance, reduced oxidative stress and faster recovery.

High-profile users such as Tom Brady and Novak Djokovic have publicly discussed using red-light therapy to improve recovery and sleep. For executives, compact panels and handhelds can easily fit into morning or evening routines to counteract digital fatigue and support better sleep quality.

The science of stress resilience

Contrast therapy — alternating heat and cold exposure — has long been a recovery mainstay for professional athletes. Infrared saunas and cold plunges are now common in both corporate wellness programs and home setups. Research in the European Journal of Applied Physiology and Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research shows that alternating temperatures improves circulation, reduces soreness and enhances mood regulation.

The deliberate discomfort of contrast therapy trains the body (and the nervous system) to adapt to stress more efficiently. For leaders, it becomes a practice in composure, conditioning both body and mind to remain steady and clear under pressure.

Electromagnetic and compression recovery

Pulsed electromagnetic field therapy (PEMF) delivers low-frequency pulses that can stimulate cellular repair and blood flow. Studies confirm PEMF can reduce delayed-onset muscle soreness and support functional recovery.

Compression systems apply rhythmic pressure to improve circulation and lymphatic flow. Evidence links compression with improved blood flow, oxygenation and recovery markers (Frontiers in Physiology). Portable PEMF mats and recovery sleeves now fit under desks or next to sofas, bringing once-exclusive modalities into home and office routines.

Recovery as a leadership strategy

Athletes do not leave recovery to chance. They schedule it, measure it and treat it as essential to performance. Executives can adopt the same mindset.

Schedule recovery with intention. Protect time for practices like oxygen therapy, red-light sessions or contrast therapy. Treat recovery with the same seriousness as a strategic meeting. Measure what matters. Track sleep quality, heart-rate variability and focus as indicators of resilience. Integrate recovery into daily life. Use short PEMF or compression sessions during breaks or after workouts. Small, repeatable habits build consistency.

The lesson from elite sport is clear: you cannot perform at your peak if you do not recover with precision. With today’s technologies, recovery tools that once belonged to professional teams now fit seamlessly into modern executive lifestyles.

The future of leadership will not be defined by who works the longest hours. It will be defined by who recovers the best. In an era of burnout and decision fatigue, recovery is not indulgence — it is strategy.