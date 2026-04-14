You Don’t Even Have to Write Your Business Book, and You Still Keep Every Dollar It Earns

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Publishing a book remains one of the highest-leverage moves an entrepreneur can make. It builds authority, generates leads, and opens doors that cold outreach never will. The problem has always been bandwidth and budget.

Youbooks AI Non-Fiction Book Generator is an AI book-writing solution that solves both, with a lifetime subscription currently on sale for $34.97 (reg. $540), a savings of over $505.

300,000 words. Your voice. Your rights.

To put the output capacity in perspective: the average published nonfiction book runs between 50,000 and 80,000 words. Youbooks can generate up to 300,000, enough for multiple books, a complete course companion, or a flagship title with room to spare.

Unlike traditional publishing, where authors routinely surrender a significant percentage of their revenue to publishers or agents, Youbooks gives you full commercial rights. Every dollar your book earns stays with you.

Multi-AI power, real research built in

Youbooks doesn’t run on a single model. It draws on ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Llama simultaneously to produce manuscripts that are coherent, well-structured, and research-backed. The platform performs live web searches as you compose, integrating current data and statistics without requiring you to source anything manually. You can also upload your own documents, transcripts, or notes to keep content grounded in your specific expertise.

This lifetime plan includes 250,000 monthly credits, a significant increase over the prior 150,000-credit plan. At roughly one credit per delivered word, that translates to meaningful book production volume month over month. Codes are also stackable, meaning you can purchase more than once to accumulate additional credits and expand your output capacity further.

Manuscripts export in PDF, EPUB, DOCX, and Markdown, ready for self-publishing platforms or editorial polish. Storage covers up to 100 style samples and 100 source documents, with all future updates included.

For entrepreneurs sitting on a book idea, the barrier to entry has never been lower.

Get Youbooks AI Non-Fiction Book Generator for $34.97 (reg. $540) here.

Start with this deal, then bring your cart to $100+ to unlock a lifetime of Microsoft Office 2021 for free—just add it and use GWP4MAC (for Mac) or GWP4WIND (for Windows). Ends 4/19.

StackSocial prices subject to change