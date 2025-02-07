10 Things I Did in My 20s That Made It So I Never Worried About Money Again Because of some key decisions and habits I developed in my 20s, I have never been worried about money.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Your 20s are considered a time of exploration, trial and error and self-discovery. However, it is also an ideal time to build the foundation for a lifetime of financial stability. As a result of some key decisions and habits I developed in my 20s, I have never had to worry about money.
So, let me share what I did in my 20s to avoid worrying about money again. Hopefully, these tips will help you do the same.
Related: This 29-Year-Old Quit Working 12-Hour Overnight Shifts Because Her Side Hustle Brings In Up to $8,000 a Month: 'It Makes Me Happy'
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In