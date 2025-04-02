Join us for a free webinar and find out how finance professionals are leaning into AI to unlock smarter, faster, and better strategies.

In an era where speed and agility can make or break a business, finance leaders are shifting their mindset from reactive number crunching to proactive decision-making—powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time data.

Just as sales, marketing, and operations have evolved with automation and intelligence, finance is undergoing its own digital renaissance. No longer confined to spreadsheets and backward-looking reports, today's forward-thinking CFOs and finance professionals are leaning into AI to unlock smarter, faster, and better strategic decisions.

Join us for a free webinar, AI-Driven Finance: Powering Proactive Decisions, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur. AI strategist and author Dr. Jill Schiefelbein will be joined by Tom Kelly, Senior Director of Product Marketing/Management for the Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit, as they discuss how to harness emerging technologies to elevate the financial role from data gatekeepers to strategic drivers.

At the core of this transformation is the ability to reduce manual effort in favor of higher-value work. Instead of spending hours reconciling accounts or chasing down data, finance teams can now deploy AI tools that automatically analyze, interpret, and forecast financial outcomes in real time.

The result? A finance function that doesn't just count the beans—but grows them as well.

During the webinar, attendees will learn to:

Understand the impact of real-time data and AI on modern finance leadership and its potential to revolutionize decision-making processes.

Explore strategies to optimize financial operations by reducing manual tasks and leveraging technology for increased efficiency and accuracy.

Discover how AI integration can be utilized to process and interpret complex financial data, enabling leaders to make informed choices swiftly.

Gain insights into future trends in finance, emphasizing the importance of data-driven decision-making for long-term success.

Finance has always been about precision. Now, it's about precision at speed. The leaders who understand and implement AI today are the ones who will steer their companies through uncertainty—and come out ahead.

Whether you're a CFO, controller, or an aspiring finance leader, this session offers a roadmap to harnessing the full potential of AI to lead with confidence, agility, and insight.

The AI-Driven Finance: Powering Proactive Decisions webinar will take place live on Tuesday May 6 at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.