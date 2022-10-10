How to Fund Your Budding Small Business During a Recession
Is the economy throwing you and your small business too many curve balls? You can still achieve the funding needed to see substantial growth.
Being a successful business owner is an aspiration for many working people. However, it's not for everyone.
Creating and growing a small business is a serious challenge, and that's true even when the economy is booming. And although we may not technically be experiencing a recession, we can all agree that the market is suffering, which can add intense hurdles for small businesses.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Done With 'Happy to Be Here.' She Thinks Latina Entrepreneurs Are Undervalued, So She's Working to Give Them $14 Billion in Loans.
-
How to Retrain Your Brain and Achieve the Highest Levels of Success
-
Her Company Is Worth $1 Billion. But It Began as a Way to Solve Her Own Shipping Problems.
-
TikTok Is Doling Out Age-Old Resume Advice. This Former Microsoft Recruiter Says You Should Ignore It.
-
6 Benefits of Working With a Franchise Consultant or Broker
-
-
Sallie Krawcheck Was the Queen of Wall Street, and Raised $100 Million to Launch Her Own Business. Then She Hit an Impasse She Hadn't Seen Coming.