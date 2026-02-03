The Lithium Gold Rush Just Minted a $1B Unicorn

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Demand for lithium is fueling a modern-day gold rush.

The industries that define our modern world, like artifiial intelligence (AI), robotics, EVs, and energy, all depend on lithium, which is used to make batteries and other energy storage systems. Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella believes that the AI race will be won based on energy costs, not on who has the best models.



That’s why lithium demand is projected to grow a staggering 5X by 2040.1 That growth is an opportunity for investors. As Elon Musk bluntly put it, “Do you like minting money? Well, the lithium business is for you.”

One company translated this demand into substantial valuation growth since 2018, officially reaching the $1B unicorn territory last year.

Meet EnergyX. It has developed patented technology that the company says can recover 3X more lithium than traditional methods. The company says this breakthrough has already earned them more than $150 million in investments, including strategic investment and partnership from General Motors and POSCO, and a $5M U.S. Department of Energy grant.

Image Credit: EnergyX

*Prices displayed have been adjusted to reflect the stock splits.

Now, EnergyX is at a pivotal transition stage, moving beyond proving the technology and into commercial-scale deployment, just as global lithium demand accelerates.

Here’s why investors are paying attention now:

$1.1B/yr revenue potential from 100k+ acres of Chilean land at projected market prices.

from 100k+ acres of Chilean land at projected market prices. Goldman Sachs is engaged as a financial advisor on the Chilean project.

on the Chilean project. Nearly 50k gross acres of land secured for production in Arkansas and Texas.

in Arkansas and Texas. An LOI for a $690M federal loan from EXIM Bank to help support large-scale builds is on the table.

to help support large-scale builds is on the table. EnergyX just announced expansion into nuclear energy, an industry Bank of America calls a $10 trillion opportunity, by supplying key lithium isotopes.

With proven tech and resources, mounting institutional support, a market poised for major growth, and new verticals emerging, the opportunity for investors today couldn’t be better timed.

That’s especially true considering that, due to growing investor demand, EnergyX’s share price is set to increase after February 26.

This is your chance to claim your stake in a private unicorn alongside General Motors, POSCO, and over 40,000 everyday investors.

Get your piece in this modern-day gold rush before their share price increases. Become an early-stage EnergyX shareholder today.

1 Global Energy, Lithium demand to grow fivefold by 2040, with cobalt demand rising by one and half times (2025)

Disclaimer:

Energy Exploration Technologies, Inc. (“EnergyX”) has engaged Entrepreneur to publish this communication in connection with EnergyX’s ongoing Regulation A offering. Entrepreneur has been paid in cash and may receive additional compensation. Entrepreneur and/or its affiliates do not currently hold securities of EnergyX.

This compensation and any current or future ownership interest could create a conflict of interest. Please consider this disclosure alongside EnergyX’s offering materials. EnergyX’s Regulation A offering has been qualified by the SEC. Offers and sales may be made only by means of the qualified offering circular. Before investing, carefully review the offering circular, including the risk factors. The offering circular is available at invest.energyx.com/.

Under Regulation A+, a company has the ability to change its share price by up to 20%, without requalifying the offering with the SEC.