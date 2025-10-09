Why I Bought a Business Instead of Starting One — And Why More Smart Professionals Are Doing the Same

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After nearly two decades as a healthcare executive and practicing physician — including serving as Tennessee’s Commissioner of Health during the pandemic — I found myself at a professional crossroads.

Like many mid-career leaders, I wanted more autonomy, more impact and the freedom to shape my own path. Naturally, I assumed that meant launching a startup. But when I looked closer, building something from scratch didn’t align with my reality.

I had a family, a mortgage, and a well-established lifestyle. I couldn’t afford years of uncertainty — or negative income. So instead, I took a different route: I acquired an existing business. That decision changed everything.

It gave me the entrepreneurial freedom I was craving without the chaos and risk of starting from zero. And I enjoyed it so much, I went on to acquire more companies — each one deepening my sense of purpose, ownership and growth.

I’m not alone. A growing number of mid-career professionals are skipping the startup grind and choosing acquisition entrepreneurship instead. Here’s why it makes so much sense — especially for leaders like us.

1. You start with a running start

Mid-career professionals are uniquely positioned to succeed as business owners. You’ve already built and led teams, made high-stakes decisions and developed deep industry knowledge. That’s not just experience — it’s a competitive edge.

When I acquired my first healthcare company, I wasn’t learning the basics. I already understood compliance, operations, team dynamics and patient needs. That let me focus on growing the business instead of just trying to survive.

2. You gain freedom and keep stability

The biggest draw of acquisition entrepreneurship? Freedom with stability.

You get to stop building someone else’s dream and start building your own — without throwing away the financial and professional capital you’ve accumulated over the years. That’s a smarter way to step into ownership.

You control the vision. You shape the culture. You define the impact. But you do it on a foundation that already exists.

3. Financing is far more accessible

Startups are notoriously difficult to fund — especially for first-time founders. But when you acquire a business with cash flow and a proven model, banks and investors are far more willing to back you.

In my case, lenders weren’t just investing in an idea. They were betting on a seasoned operator with a clear growth plan and skin in the game. Beyond banks, acquisition financing often includes seller financing, SBA loans, private capital and more.

You’re not begging for a chance — you’re presenting a viable, fundable opportunity.

4. You lower the odds of failure

Startups are exciting — but brutal. Most don’t survive past year two. And for those of us with families or financial obligations, that level of risk just isn’t practical.

Buying a business means you’re starting with paying customers, working systems, and existing revenue. Of course, there’s still risk — but it’s informed, not speculative. You’re not guessing if the model works. You’re optimizing something that already does.

5. Your network becomes a growth engine

By mid-career, your network is one of your most powerful assets. You’ve built relationships with mentors, peers, and industry leaders — and that becomes rocket fuel for your business.

After my first acquisition, my network helped me recruit talent, secure partnerships and expand services. In many ways, the deal closing was just the beginning. The relationships I’d cultivated over the years became the leverage I needed to accelerate growth.

6. You amplify your mission

Ownership lets you align your work with your values. In corporate leadership, I often felt constrained by someone else’s priorities. As an owner, I get to build around the outcomes that matter to me.

Many mid-career professionals are drawn to acquisition not just for financial gain, but for impact — to build jobs, improve industries and better serve communities. Spreadsheets may shape your decisions, but it’s the mission behind them that sustains you.

The smarter pivot for professionals

Buying a business isn’t a shortcut. It’s a strategy — and for many mid-career professionals, it’s the smarter move.

You don’t need to invent the next big thing. There are thousands of profitable, well-run businesses already out there — just waiting for someone with your experience, judgment and drive to take them to the next level.

When you combine your track record, your network and your values, you’re not just buying a company. You’re building your future.