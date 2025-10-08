Why Retirement Plans May Be the Next Big Crypto On-Ramp

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The White House sent shock waves through the retirement industry on August 7 when President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing regulators to let 401(k) plans own alternative assets — such as crypto and property. Several government departments have been directed to revise long-standing fiduciary guidance that has kept most plans restricted to stocks, bonds and cash. If the rules change as written, every plan sponsor in America will be able to add a crypto sleeve beside the S&P 500 index fund.

I view the order as a watershed. 401(k) plans hold roughly $8.9 trillion in assets, according to the Investment Company Institute. Even a modest two-percent allocation would unlock more than $170 billion in fresh demand for digital assets. No voluntary on-ramp has ever promised that scale.

How the Executive Order works

The order directs the head of the Labor Department to ease the path for workers who manage their own 401(k)-style plans to invest in nontraditional assets. The SEC must study revisions to accredited-investor and qualified-purchaser rules so that everyday workers can hold vehicles that were once limited to institutions.

Regulators have 180 days to produce initial guidance. Nothing changes tomorrow, but the directive removes the biggest legal hurdle: the fear of breaching fiduciary duty by offering high-volatility assets.

Why $9 trillion matters

ICI data show that 401(k) plans controlled $8.9 trillion as of September 30 last year. Defined-contribution plans overall account for about $12 trillion. For comparison, the total market value of all publicly listed crypto assets hovers near $1.4 trillion.

If plan sponsors eventually route even five percent of 401(k) balances into digital assets, the crypto market cap could expand by hundreds of billions of dollars. Private-equity managers and real-estate sponsors stand to benefit as well, but crypto’s supply is finite; price impact could be dramatic.

Critics raise the risk flag

Senator Elizabeth Warren immediately blasted the order. In a formal statement released the same day, she warned that private equity’s opaque fees and crypto’s volatility threaten American savers. She portrayed the action as handing private-equity tycoons exactly what they have long desired, warning that it could leave retirement savings vulnerable to volatile assets with limited visibility and inadequate safeguards.

Warren urged regulators to preserve existing guardrails and questioned whether plan participants understand the complexity of blockchain assets.

Professional fiduciaries voiced similar concerns to Reuters. Several advisers noted that alternative investments carry higher costs, lower liquidity and steeper learning curves. They worry that plan committees will struggle to monitor due diligence on vehicles that update net-asset values monthly, not daily. Higher fees alone could shave thousands from long-term nest eggs.

Why plan sponsors might proceed anyway

From my vantage point, demand comes from two directions. Younger workers want growth and diversification beyond a 60-40 portfolio. Meanwhile, alternative-asset managers view defined-contribution flows as the last untapped pool of sticky capital. Those managers are prepared to tailor products: daily-priced crypto trusts that sit on top of qualified custodians or private-equity funds with simplified fee waterfalls.

The executive order asks the SEC to revisit accredited-investor thresholds. If the agency relaxes the net-worth test, plan participants could buy diversified venture funds inside target-date portfolios. Such structures would shift risk onto professionals and leave asset selection to experts, not individual employees.

What plan committees need to do now

First, review investment-policy statements. If those documents ban non-public assets outright, committees will need amendments before regulators finish rulemaking. Second, engage record-keepers early. Custody, valuation and reporting for digital assets differ from traditional funds. Third, plan sponsors must prepare a communication strategy. Explaining crypto basis risk to a workforce is harder than explaining an S&P 500 fund.

In this case, I expect early adoption to follow a barbell pattern. Mega-plans with deep resources will pilot limited crypto allocations, while small plans served by pooled employer providers could adopt turnkey solutions once fees fall. Middle-market sponsors will likely wait for regulatory clarity and peer examples.

The bigger picture for U.S. retirement policy

The order fits a broader push to democratize private markets. Earlier guidance in 2020 opened a narrow path to private equity through diversified pooled funds, yet uptake remained small because litigation fear overshadowed opportunity. By issuing a direct presidential mandate, the administration signals that diversification into alternatives is not only permissible but encouraged.

Whether this becomes a true revolution depends on final agency rules. If the Labor Department insists that plan fiduciaries document sophisticated monitoring procedures, smaller plans may still opt out. If fee disclosures mirror mutual-fund transparency, participants can make informed choices and lawsuits lose bite.

I always welcome the optionality. Traditional portfolios suffered in 2022 when both stocks and bonds fell. Crypto and private markets carry risk, but exclusion also carries risk: missing the next wave of returns. Education is key. Plan committees must move beyond headlines and learn custody mechanics, fair-value pricing and tax reporting for blockchains. Service providers should build tools that translate complex asset data into the plain language participants expect.

Change will not arrive overnight; it is a long-term game. Record-keepers must code new asset types, administrators need valuation feeds and regulators must finalize guidance. Yet the direction is set. For the first time, an executive order puts alternative assets on equal footing with index funds inside America’s most popular retirement vehicle. Diversification, once a buzzword, is becoming a policy mandate.