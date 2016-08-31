Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

15 Times NASA's Tweets Could Have Been Poetry

Get inspired by these unexpectedly beautiful tweets.

By

You would expect that the folks at NASA to be experts in all things STEM, but it turns out that the agency's social media team have the souls of poets.

NASA

Mixed in with posts about new discoveries, more earth-bound projects and Q&A's with the astronauts on board the International Space Station are creative missives that briefly encapsulate the otherworldly images captured by NASA's powerful telescopes and spacecraft.

Check out some of NASA's most beautiful tweets below.

Related: 18 Unforgettable Moments in Space Exploration

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Billionaire CEO Shuts Down Disney World For Employee Party, Pays For 10,000 Employees

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

After Rogue Wave Kills a Cruise Passenger, TikTok Videos Show How Turbulent Crossing Drake Passage Can Be

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

'Tip Culture Is Getting Insane': Starbucks Customers Furious Over Company's New Tipping System

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Read More