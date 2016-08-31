15 Times NASA's Tweets Could Have Been Poetry

You would expect that the folks at NASA to be experts in all things STEM, but it turns out that the agency's social media team have the souls of poets.

NASA

Mixed in with posts about new discoveries, more earth-bound projects and Q&A's with the astronauts on board the International Space Station are creative missives that briefly encapsulate the otherworldly images captured by NASA's powerful telescopes and spacecraft.

Check out some of NASA's most beautiful tweets below.

Stars appear to create a misty fog in this galaxy, an irregular island in a sea of space: https://t.co/JzI2GVw5NQ pic.twitter.com/cYVXUVb3On — NASA (@NASA) August 28, 2016

Puzzle this: Massive star deep in the Milky Way shows signs of being very old & very young: https://t.co/Mtlc31jjsb pic.twitter.com/SIFMbdwPnP — NASA (@NASA) August 30, 2016

.@NASA_Hubble shows a small, very dense star that ripped itself apart thousands of years ago https://t.co/34r76C54uB pic.twitter.com/6TIQzCndGM — NASA (@NASA) August 21, 2016

Summer is the season for electric-blue sunsets created by a cloud type that gives clues on how the atmosphere works.https://t.co/nvz3Cw41z9 — NASA (@NASA) August 16, 2016

Strands & arches of plasma streamed above the edge of the sun, spotted by @NASASunEarth: https://t.co/rZl1Po9voh pic.twitter.com/vaDsqhjfwx — NASA (@NASA) August 15, 2016

Like cosmic dancers, stars of the Pleiades cluster spin, but at different speeds. Details: https://t.co/29XV8Aqdwx pic.twitter.com/0Fe2RmO4mT — NASA (@NASA) August 14, 2016

This lopsided galaxy shows patches of blue, which signals the presence of young, hot stars: https://t.co/1Me3ttxT7Z pic.twitter.com/iWp7jOZ0Cb — NASA (@NASA) August 12, 2016

2 dwarf galaxies wandered in from cosmic wilderness to nearby "city" packed w/ galaxies: https://t.co/5ezdW8K1wp pic.twitter.com/Cv3SgHWXnS — NASA (@NASA) August 11, 2016

Cosmic blob & bubble could provide clues on past of a giant black hole & its host galaxy: https://t.co/BqLD0HaWoe pic.twitter.com/AgIoVShczW — NASA (@NASA) August 10, 2016

The green curtains of an aurora spanning over Canada, as seen from @Space_Station: https://t.co/KeAwUxk1r5 pic.twitter.com/8PKf75WW18 — NASA (@NASA) August 8, 2016

Jupiter's volcanic moon Io has a thin atmosphere that collapses in the shadow of the planet: https://t.co/uKYqAlYYXJ pic.twitter.com/ZW83kNpflf — NASA (@NASA) August 2, 2016

Gaze at remnants of a long-dead star. Rippling wisps of ionized gas produce a faint glow: https://t.co/gt2eW1xtus pic.twitter.com/sNUyQGJnrk — NASA (@NASA) July 29, 2016

Chorus of black holes fills the entire sky -- phenomenon called the cosmic X-ray background: https://t.co/WIsiCjyR9e pic.twitter.com/5MIT23S5kP — NASA (@NASA) July 28, 2016