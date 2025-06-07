Cut Overhead, Not Capabilities: Microsoft Office Pro 2021 Is Just $49.97 Get Microsoft's pro tools at a startup-friendly price.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're running a business, managing a team, or just trying to stay ahead in a demanding field, you know how essential your software stack is. Right now, you can ditch the subscription model (like Microsoft 365) and own a full-featured, professional Office suite for a one-time cost of just $49.97 (reg. $219.99). That's a significant savings over the 2024 version, which offers only five apps but demands a higher price tag.

Office 2021 Professional still offers everything most professionals need to do their jobs exceptionally well: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (free version), OneNote, Publisher, and Access. The tools are robust, familiar, and built to handle real business tasks—whether you're formatting a client proposal, managing spreadsheets, designing print collateral, or coordinating project details via email.

It runs natively on your Windows machine, is optimized for performance, and includes updated features like enhanced Excel functions, visual refreshes in PowerPoint, and improved collaboration tools in Word. It's stable, streamlined, and doesn't require constant online syncing or cloud dependence to perform.

For entrepreneurs and small teams who prioritize functionality over flash, Office 2021 Pro strikes the perfect balance. You get the same professional-grade software trusted by Fortune 500s without the recurring fees or unnecessary extras.

This version is ideal for independent professionals, remote workers, and business owners who don't require Microsoft's latest innovations but seek proven reliability. It's especially valuable if you're outfitting multiple employees and need to keep costs in check without sacrificing quality.

Unlike Microsoft 365, which renews monthly or annually, this is a perpetual license—you buy it once, and it's yours for life on one Windows PC. That means no surprise charges, no account expiration, and no downgrade in features.

Don't miss the chance to own Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for $49.97 (reg. $219.99) for a limited time.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License

