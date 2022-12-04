Deal of the Day: This Wireless Charger Can Help Clean Up Your Desk

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Just because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us doesn't mean you can't still capitalize on the biggest savings time of year. In fact, if you're looking to upgrade your home office, the next 48 hours present a great opportunity because the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand is on sale for 42% off as our December Deal of the Day. All December, we're dropping prices on best-selling products — but only for a very limited time. You can only get this deal for 24 hours, and then it's back up to the regular price.

StackCommerce

MagStack is a clever modular wireless charging station that works well on your desk and easily packs up with you to charge your devices absolutely anywhere. With three wireless charging spots, you can charge three devices simultaneously, including an iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, or any other Qi-compatible phone or earbuds. When you're done charging multiple devices, the foldable design lets you break it down into a single wallet-sized stack to charge a single device or slip in your pocket to take to your next destination.

Like the name suggests, the MagStack is MagSafe compatible, making it usable with the iPhone 12 Series with Magnetic Auto-Alignment. It also comes with a MagSafe metal ring so you can adapt non-MagSafe phone cases or phones with Qi wireless charging capabilities to work with magnetic wireless charging. It can charge Apple Watch Series 1 to 6, and is Qi-compatible with up to 15W of power. The space-saving design will reduce the cable clutter on your desk while the convertible nature lets you turn it into a floating stand to watch your smartphone in landscape mode if you need.

Clean up your desk with one simple tool. Now through December 6, you can get the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand for just $39.99 (reg. $69) as our December Deal of the Day.

Prices subject to change.