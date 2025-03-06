Train for a career with a lot of demand and not nearly enough people skilled enough to fill it.

There will be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions in 2025, according to data from Cybercrime Magazine. This is good news for anyone who wants to train for a career in cybersecurity as an employee and for those who want to start their own business doing work that is as well-paid as it is fascinating. The Complete 2025 Cybersecurity Developer & IT Super Skills Bundle is an excellent place to start and is currently on sale for only $59.99.

There has seldom been such a comprehensive collection of training modules covering many aspects of the cybersecurity field. You will find practical knowledge that can be immediately put to use, as well as preparatory courses to obtain certifications that can help you advance in your career as highlights on your resume or qualifications as a consultant.

Novices may want to begin with the Security Fundamentals course. It does not require any prior security background and has an impressive average rating of 4.72 out of 5 stars from former students. Several other courses cover ethical hacking, pen testing, web apps, AWS, IoT, and more.

The bundle contains several courses to prepare you for certification exams from CompTIA and other organizations, including Security+, CySA+, CASP+, and more. Courses related to specific companies and operating systems, such as Microsoft SC-200: Microsoft Security Operations Analyst and Linux Security Techniques, are also included.

Two courses explore the complexities of risk management, while others include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Eliminating Malware, and Email Encryption (OpenPGP). The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) class helps you understand the new legal framework in the European Union.

This bundle is presented by IDUNOVA, a company with more than two decades of experience in the industry and over one million students trained worldwide. However, IDUNOVA does more than instruct. To ensure everyone has access to high-quality training, the IDUNOVA team also helps students grow professionally.

Get The Complete 2025 Cybersecurity Developer & IT Super Skills Bundle while it's on sale for just $59.99.

