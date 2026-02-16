Every Business Needs a Website—This Service Makes It Affordable

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For most businesses today, the website isn’t marketing — it is the business. Whether you’re selling products, booking clients, publishing content, or validating a startup idea, uptime and speed directly affect revenue.

That’s why infrastructure matters. However, monthly hosting bills add up fast. The IONOS Web Hosting Plus Plan’s 3-year subscription is on sale for $49.97 (MSRP $288). Instead of treating hosting like another subscription, it becomes a fixed cost you can forget about while you focus on growth.

The plan supports unlimited websites, databases, and storage, which makes it especially useful for entrepreneurs who are running multiple projects: landing pages, test brands, client builds, or niche sites. Agencies can host client sites in one place, creators can spin up new ideas quickly, and small businesses get enterprise-style reliability without enterprise pricing.

Reliability is where it earns its keep. Geo-redundant infrastructure keeps sites online, daily backups protect work, and a wildcard SSL plus malware scanning adds baseline security without extra plugins. Load speeds benefit from HTTP/2 optimization, which helps conversion rates as much as search engine optimization.

You also get a free domain for the first year, professional email, 1-click installs for major platforms, and 24/7 support — the operational basics businesses usually piece together from multiple vendors.

In practice, it removes friction. Instead of debating whether a new idea is “worth hosting,” you just launch it.

For founders, that mindset shift matters because experimentation is less expensive when infrastructure already exists.

Get a 3-year subscription to IONOS Web Hosting’s Plus Plan for just $49.97 (MSRP $288).

StackSocial prices subject to change.