Get CompTIA Certified and Future-Proof Your Skills

Not everything comes naturally in the world of entrepreneurship. There are many soft skills you have to learn through experience and evolving trends and technologies that you need to keep up with. But if you want to future-proof your skills and make yourself capable of doing more to help your business, you should learn tech skills.

Students are heading back to school this month and as an entrepreneur, you owe it to yourself to keep learning. We're making it easier during our Back to Education event, in which you can work towards some of the top certifications in tech through The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle.

This extensive bundle includes 15 courses from iCollege, a global leader in online education since 2003. iCollege's company spans three continents and their resources have taught customers in more than 120 countries. In the U.S., Silicon Valley startups and Fortune 500 companies alike trust iCollege courses to keep employee skills up to speed and encourage career growth.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this bundle includes training resources for 15 independent CompTIA exams. From IT fundamentals to networking, server management, , and much more, you'll get the kind of a la carte, comprehensive education you need to succeed in all aspects of IT. Each course is designed to help you pass the related certification exam on your first attempt so you can demonstrate your skills to potential employers or clients. Some of the exam highlights include CompTIA A+ (220-1001/220-1002), CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003), CompTIA Network+ (N10-007), CompTIA Project+ (PK0-004), CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-003), among many more.

During our Back to Education event — running until August 24th — you can get The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle for just $51.99 (reg. $4,425). Plus, your purchase will earn a donation to a school or charity of your choice.

