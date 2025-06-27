This $30 Lifetime Microsoft Office Deal Will Save You Hundreds Save $10 each month after you cancel your Microsoft 365 subscription.

By Entrepreneur Store

Still paying $10/month for Microsoft 365? That's over $120 a year for Office apps that have hardly changed since their initial release. It's like subscribing to Netflix to watch your favorite show over and over, when owning the DVD set is far cheaper in the long run. Well, we're offering you a deal on the DVD set—a Microsoft Office lifetime license.

Normally $229, you can download Microsoft Office for Windows for only $29.97 this week only. When you cancel Microsoft 365 and start using the lifetime version, it pays for itself in only three months. Then, you'll collect savings in your pocket that add up to hundreds over your lifetime.

What you get in the lifetime license

Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus comes with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, giving you more apps than the newest lifetime license. It's a one-time download for a single Windows PC, with instant access after purchase and no recurring fees. That means no cloud-based subscription, no billing cycle, and no interruptions.

This version doesn't include Microsoft's newer AI integrations, but for business professionals who just want to build spreadsheets, write proposals, and organize email without bloat or distraction, that's actually a perk. Office 2019 is a stable, tried-and-true toolset that gets the job done without requiring a learning curve or surprise app updates.

If you prefer owning your software outright and cutting subscription clutter from your business expenses, this is your moment. Get the most affordable version of Microsoft Office you'll find, and make that monthly $10 work harder somewhere else.

Download Microsoft Office for Windows while it's just $29.97 this week (reg. $229). No coupon is needed to get this price.

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
