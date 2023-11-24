Give Yourself the Gift of an Easier Work Day This Black Friday with Microsoft Office at a Great Price Enjoy the perks of MS Office for Mac ($49.97) and Windows ($59.97).

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Black Friday is a great time to snag those things you've been putting off purchasing or know you'll need in the future. And if you have a new (or new-to-you) computer on your list this year, as an entrepreneur, you're definitely going to need a new license for Microsoft Office to work efficiently.

Right now, for Black Friday, you can score a great deal on a lifetime license for the fleet of Microsoft staples to be used on one computer. If you're a PC user, you can score Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for $59.97 (reg. $219), and if you have a Mac, you can get Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 for $49.97 (reg. $219), right here through November 27, with no coupon code needed.

Because your days are packed, you probably want to make your work day as seamless as possible. That's where the good old Microsoft Office staples come in — there's a reason they've been around forever: these go-tos have been making work tasks easier to complete for decades.

PC users can take advantage of lifetime subscriptions to classics like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more recent additions like Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. And those working on Windows must ensure their OS is updated to Windows 10 or 11.

Work on a Mac? Don't worry. This deal includes lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. Before installing, just make sure your OS is updated to Version 11 Big Sur or later.

Take advantage of these Black Friday prices and make your work life a little easier, with no coupon code required now through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT:

Prices subject to change.
