Build a single website that works on a computer, a tablet and a smartphone.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: Can I build a single website that works on a computer, a tablet and a smartphone?

A: For the most part, yes. And with your customers increasingly viewing your website from a number of mobile devices (iOS, Android) and on various browsers (Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox), it's an important goal to achieve. In geek-speak, this goal is possible through "responsive web design," meaning web design for multiple devices.

Jonathan Smiley, partner and design lead at Silicon Valley product design firm Zurb, says responsive web design cuts down on development time and can open up your content to a broader array of users. We asked him for the lowdown.