US crypto laws are changing under the Trump administration. However, in practice, stablecoins are becoming classic money surrogates. Here's more on the unspoken political agenda behind Trump's latest crypto laws.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Recent crypto laws have sparked debate about their true political motivations. The GENIUS Act, signed on July 18, 2025, represents the cornerstone of the administration's cryptocurrency strategy.

Officially, the initiative aims to remove excessive administrative barriers and legalize stablecoins – crypto assets backed by real American assets: dollars, treasury bonds or gold.

According to legislators, these coins should simplify transactions and position the United States as a global leader in digital finance. The administration has framed this legislation as part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance financial innovation while maintaining America's economic leadership.

Understanding cryptocurrency laws in the U.S. requires looking beyond official narratives. The stablecoin market, currently valued at over $260 billion, is projected to reach $2 trillion by 2028 under this new regulatory framework. This explosive growth will fundamentally alter the financial landscape in ways that may not align with stated objectives.

Related: The Hidden Problems That Could Threaten Crypto's Future

Who regulates crypto in the U.S.?

The question of who regulates cryptocurrency in the U.S. is becoming complex under the new legislation. The hidden agenda behind these laws appears to be weakening the Federal Reserve System's control. As a reminder, the Fed, established in 1913, consists of twelve regional reserve banks and is considered a private structure independent of executive power.

The prerogative of issuing "national money" is firmly secured by the Fed, and attempts to interfere with its powers have invariably met with strong opposition. Understanding who regulates cryptocurrency in the U.S. reveals the political power struggle behind recent laws.

The new stablecoin law represents a half-measure, as it cannot solve the task of creating an alternative digital central bank. Instead, it allows private players to issue their own "money" backed by government securities, effectively fragmenting the Fed's monopoly on emission.

Read More: People Really Only Care About These 3 Things at Work — Do You Offer Them?

Stablecoin influence as a tool for political influence

New stablecoin regulation allows private entities to issue currency-like assets backed by government securities. This represents a significant departure from traditional monetary policy, where currency issuance is tightly controlled by central banking authorities.

The approach to stablecoin regulation may fragment the Federal Reserve's monopoly on currency issuance. By allowing private entities to create dollar-backed digital assets, the legislation effectively creates a parallel monetary system that operates under different rules and oversight.

Critics argue that current stablecoin regulation could create a shadow emission system outside traditional controls. This system could potentially undermine the Fed's ability to implement monetary policy effectively and respond to economic crises.

Related: Why Institutional Investors Are Embracing Crypto–TradFi Partnerships

The political agenda driving recent legislation

The cryptocurrency political agenda behind recent legislation extends beyond promoting innovation. As a result, the U.S. economic system risks losing part of its budget revenues and deviating from its usual course. Businesses, having received the right to issue and use stablecoins, may begin to evade tax control and the stablecoins themselves, under unfavorable regulation, will depreciate and lose trust.

To understand the politics around crypto, you have to look at the power struggles between government institutions. Hidden money printing creates slower growth and shaky forecasts, which is risky in an election year when political pressure is already high.

Some in the crypto space even push for reducing the Federal Reserve's control over monetary policy — a major change to the financial system that has shaped the U.S. for more than 100 years.

The potential consequences of these hidden agenda crypto laws include:

Budget Revenue Loss : Reduced tax collection from cryptocurrency transactions compared to traditional financial operations.

: Reduced tax collection from cryptocurrency transactions compared to traditional financial operations. Monetary Policy Fragmentation : Multiple entities issuing dollar-backed assets could complicate coordinated monetary policy.

: Multiple entities issuing dollar-backed assets could complicate coordinated monetary policy. Financial Stability Risks : A parallel financial system with different rules could introduce new systemic risks.

: A parallel financial system with different rules could introduce new systemic risks. Political Power Shifts : Reduction in Federal Reserve independence and increased executive branch influence over monetary policy.

: Reduction in Federal Reserve independence and increased executive branch influence over monetary policy. Economic Uncertainty: Potential for market volatility and reduced predictability during political transitions.

Analysts are questioning whether Trump's crypto ventures are designed to weaken Federal Reserve control. The legislation creates a framework where private entities can issue dollar-backed assets with potentially less oversight than traditional banking institutions.

The Trump administration has framed its cryptocurrency laws as forward-looking reforms designed to position the U.S. as a leader in digital finance. But beneath that narrative lies a more complex political agenda. The legislation could reduce the Federal Reserve's influence over monetary policy, introduce alternative currency-like instruments with favorable tax treatment and shift power among key financial institutions.

Related: This Trillion-Dollar Industry Is Where You Need to Look For Your Next Investment — Here's Why

The full impact will only become clear over time. What is certain is that the effects will extend well beyond cryptocurrency markets, with the potential to reshape core elements of America's financial and political order. The central question is whether these changes will bolster or weaken U.S. economic stability and global leadership. Understanding the implications requires looking past official narratives to the shifting power dynamics they conceal — only then can we judge whether the reforms serve the public good or narrower political aims.