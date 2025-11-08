Master AI Automation for Business Growth for $25

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Businesses that implement artificial intelligence (AI) automation see productivity gains of 20% to 40% across various functions, McKinsey research says. If you’re an entrepreneur who is trying to scale operations without dramatically increasing payroll, AI-powered business automation skills become a serious competitive advantage. The ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree delivers 25 hours of training on ChatGPT and more than 20 indispensable AI tools for just $24.97.

Practical AI applications for real business challenges

This e-degree includes 12 courses covering AI applications in marketing, business operations, and coding. The curriculum extends beyond ChatGPT basics to explore practical implementations that address real-world business problems. Learn how to automate repetitive tasks, streamline workflows and optimize resource utilization across your operations.

The training emphasizes customization for specific industries. You’ll discover how to tailor ChatGPT to meet your unique demands, whether you’re running an e-commerce business, consulting practice or service company. This is crucial because generic AI knowledge doesn’t translate directly to business value – you need industry-specific applications that address your particular challenges.

Data visualization techniques transform raw business data into compelling visual narratives. For entrepreneurs tracking metrics across sales, marketing and operations, these skills transform spreadsheets into actionable insights that inform strategic decisions. The course demonstrates how AI amplifies creativity and contributes to innovative projects beyond basic automation.

ChatGPT’s communications skills help entrepreneurs craft better emails, proposals and client communications. This will naturally improve how you interact with customers, partners and team members while saving time on routine correspondence.

The business process automation modules teach techniques for streamlining operations. Learn to identify automation opportunities, implement solutions and measure results. These skills directly impact efficiency and profitability by eliminating bottlenecks and reducing manual work.

Access all 12 lectures and 25 hours of content at any time through the online platform. The beginner-friendly curriculum includes real-world scenarios tailored to professional applications. You gain experience that transfers directly to your business operations with practical exercises and examples.

This course is presented by Eduonix Learning Solutions, which creates and distributes high-quality technology training content. Its team of industry professionals has been training professionals for more than a decade, teaching technology the way it’s used in the industry and professional world.

