Business leaders know that data drives success, but collecting and organizing that data shouldn't be a nightmare. Formly's Online Form Builder Gold Plan gives you lifetime access to a powerful, no-code solution that lets you create custom forms, quizzes, surveys, and tests—all for just $99 (reg. $1,044).

Whether you need a customer feedback survey, an employee onboarding form, a lead capture tool, or an online quiz, Formly's intuitive interface makes it easy to build, customize, and share professional-looking forms in minutes.

With conditional logic, real-time analytics, and seamless integration with over 3,000 applications, you can automate workflows, streamline data collection, and get insights that actually matter—without writing a single line of code.

If you're still stuck using outdated forms, clunky spreadsheets, or costly subscription-based tools, this is your chance to upgrade your business operations with a one-time investment.

How Formly can revolutionize your business

  • HR & Employee Management: Forget paperwork. Use Formly to streamline job applications, onboarding documents, performance reviews, and employee feedback surveys—all in one place.
  • Sales & Lead Generation: Turn your website into a lead-capturing machine by embedding custom inquiry forms, appointment request forms, and client intake surveys with automated responses.
  • Market Research & Customer Feedback: Quickly create customer satisfaction surveys, product feedback forms, and event evaluations to gather real-time insights that help you make smarter business decisions.
  • Education & Training: Build interactive quizzes, course evaluations, and registration forms to enhance learning experiences and track student progress effortlessly.
  • E-Commerce & Payments: Accept payments directly through your forms with Stripe integration—perfect for order forms, event tickets, and service bookings.

No matter your industry, Formly adapts to your needs, helping you automate workflows, reduce manual data entry, and keep your business running smoothly.

