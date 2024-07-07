Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Save Time Charging up With This iPhone Charger for $35

Edited by Jason Fell

Waste less time charging phones. During a special price drop that runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on July 21, this blue Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone is on sale for only $34.97 (reg. $119).

Having a dead iPhone can be a detriment to business and get in the way of costly opportunities during conversations, meetings, or even presentations. To avoid such scenarios and keep yourself or your team members connected as often as possible, consider grabbing a reliable, fast-working charger for the iPhone.

To save on faster charging for a while, consider jumping on this extraordinary price drop that runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on July 21, during which time this blue Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone is on sale for only $34.97 (reg. $119).

The wireless charger comes with a built-in magnetic plate designed to stick securely to your phone so that it stays on while charging. This can be great for use in a car or airplane where the surface might change during turns. It also comes with fast-charging capabilities, promising to get an iPhone up to full juice faster than its own typical charging accessory. It's worth noting that the Speedy Mag is designed for use with iPhone models 12 and newer.

To learn more about this charger, you can check out its reviews in the Entrepreneur Store. One 4/5-star review there reads, "Works as expected, nice to have these in coat pockets or in my bag on the go so there's always juice to top off the phone. Doesn't last as long with the 15pro as other phones but gets job done."

Don't miss out on this special price drop that runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on July 21st, during which this blue Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone is on sale for only $34.97 (reg. $119).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
