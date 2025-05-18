Take Your Time Back With This Multi-Tasking Ad Blocker, Now $15 for Life This AdGuard Family Plan lets you protect up to nine devices.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

TL;DR: The AdGuard Family Plan helps you browse online with no distractions, and now it's only $15.97 (reg. $169.99) with code FAMPLAN through June 1.

The average person sees around 10,000 ads a day, according to data from Siteefy.com. Think of how much time you could free up by blocking them all? Entrepreneurs need every spare second they can get, and AdGuard is here to save the day and prevent all those ads from distracting you every day.

Get all those seconds back with a lifetime subscription to AdGuard Family Plan, now just $15.97 (reg. $169.99) with code FAMPLAN through June 1.

Ditch the ad distractions for good with this lifetime subscription to AdGuard

You don't have time for distractions. Let AdGuard's ad-blocking module provide peaceful internet browsing, without any pop-ups, banners, or video ads, so you can get your work done.

Entrepreneurs often work with sensitive data, so you can also appreciate that AdGuard doubles as a security guard. It can protect your data privacy, keeping your personal info hidden from trackers and activity analyzers. It also defends you against malware and phishing websites, which could be disastrous for your business.

If you have children in the house, you can also take advantage of AdGuard's parental control features. It helps ensure your children avoid inappropriate content on the internet.

This lifetime subscription to AdGuard's Family Plan provides ad blocking, security, and parental controls for up to nine devices. It's compatible with Android and iOS operating systems so that you can safeguard tablets, laptops, and smartphones.

Protect nine devices with this AdGuard Family Plan, now just $15.97 (reg. $169.99) with code FAMPLAN through June 1.

