Replace Your Desktop Scanner with This $28 App

A scanner is a handy tool to use, but not to have taking up space on your desk. Thankfully, there’s an alternative to a bulky office machine for creating copies, and it’s more portable, easier to use, and more versatile — and it gives better results, too. Using your phone or tablet’s camera, the iScanner app can make high-quality scans of documents, photos, even ID cards, and then edit them, file them, and convert them into exactly what your team needs. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to iScanner for just $27.99 with code SCAN to save more than $170 on the regular price of $199.90.

Whether you need copies of contracts, receipts, notes, tickets, or tax information to keep your business running smoothly, iScanner can help. The U.S.-based app easily digitizes your files to be exported in whatever format you need: as a PDF, JPG, or TXT file. You can even make the into Microsoft Office-compatible file types like Word documents, Excel spreadsheets or PowerPoint presentations. Once you’ve scanned your document, use the app to sign it or to fill in form fields — you can even blur text and lock your files with a PIN code so your business information stays secure.

The iScanner app also enables quick edits, like color correction and blur and artifact removal, and has AI-powered functions that can detect and adjust your document borders, recognize text in multiple languages and correct for off-center or curved scans.

With your lifetime subscription, you’ll get future updates to the program, as well as 200 MB of lifetime storage for your files. You can access the iScanner app using iPhones and iPads, as well as with Android phones and tablets. (Please note that this program is not available in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Spain and Venezuela.)

Keep the scanning functionality, but ditch the desktop scanner — with iScanner, you have the scanning and filing tech you need at your fingerprints, no extra space required.

Get a lifetime subscription to iScanner for for $27.99 with code SCAN (reg. $199.90).

