If you're going to be in Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show, commonly known as CES, from Jan. 5 to 8, you'll probably be there to either showcase your business or check out the latest and greatest tech products on offer.

You'll definitely have your fill of gadgets (and we'll be on the floor reporting on the things we find interesting), but CES also features panel discussions that shed light on experts' insights into the near future of technology.

Here are five we recommend attending:

1. CES 2017 Trends to Watch

What it entails: Shawn DuBravac, the chief economist and senior director of research at the Consumer Technology Association, the trade group behind CES, will "preview impactful trends, next big things and disruptive innovations" at the "CES 2017 Trends to Watch" talk.

Why entrepreneurs should care: If you want your business to get a leg up on the competition at CES, you should know what people will be talking about in the coming year and how new technologies may impact your business or industry.

When and where: Jan. 4, 9 to 10 a.m., Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, N257

Cost: Free

2. Social Media, Viral Campaigns and Advertising

What it entails: We can all learn something from videos and ad campaigns that go viral. The panel, "Social Media, Viral Campaigns and Advertising," will include six executives from the media landscape to dive into strategies for success.

Why entrepreneurs should care: Want to be the next Ice Bucket Challenge? Then you should learn best practices on what it takes to make a campaign go viral.

When and where: Jan. 4, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, N262

Cost: Additional pass required.

3. Artificial Intelligence: Real Business Opportunities

What it entails: The discussion, "Artificial Intelligence: Real Business Opportunities," will try to look into the future -- a time when artificial intelligence will play a greater role in our daily lives. It will ask questions such as, "Can AI replicate human emotions and intuition? Does it need to?" Speakers include executives from technology companies NVIDIA, IBM and Josh.ai.

Why entrepreneurs should care: AI will play a much greater role going forward, and its prominence will impact every type of business, including yours.

When and where: Jan. 5, 1 to 2 p.m., Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, N256

Cost: Additional pass required.

4. Startup Spotlight: Whom to Watch in 2017

What it entails: During the "Startup Spotlight: Whom to Watch in 2017" session, tech journalists will highlight the most innovative startups on display at CES 2017's Eureka Park.

Why entrepreneurs should care: Keep a pulse on your competition and industry leaders by learning what journalists and the media think are hot in the startup world.

When and where: Jan. 6, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, N261

Cost: Additional pass required.

5. New President, New Congress: What's Next?

What it entails: President-elect Donald Trump and a new Congress will be sworn into office two weeks after CES, and much of the former's agenda in terms of tech and business is unknown at this point. The event, "New President, New Congress: What's Next?" features Rep. Darrell Issa, who is also an entrepreneur, and Rep. Will Hurd, a former CIA officer. Both will discuss tech issues and provide advice to the incoming administration.

Why entrepreneurs should care: While the new administration may not have a direct impact on your business in the short term, it's a good idea to know of any potential changes in your industry coming in the future.

When and where: Jan. 7, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, N254

Free