The Best Mac Bundle of the Year Featuring Microsoft Office is Only $60

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are a lot of resources available to entrepreneurs to help them do their best work. But no resource is quite as powerful as your computer. With so many digital tools on the market, you can turn your laptop into an efficiency powerhouse, letting you run your entire business right from one machine.

StackCommerce

Are you getting the most out of your Mac? If not, now is the time to do something about it because, for a limited time, our best Mac bundle of the year is on sale for just $59.99. The Premium Limited Edition Mac Bundle features seven top-rated apps and subscriptions that any entrepreneur will love. What does it include?

Microsoft Office 2021 Professional

The big headliner, Microsoft Office, is the world's most ubiquitous office software for good reason. With this version for Mac, you'll get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote available for instant download. With Microsoft Office on your side, you'll be able to seamlessly work on documents, analyze data, manage your communication, and much more. It's a single suite of tools that act as an entire digital office environment.

A lifetime subscription is worth more than the cost of the entire bundle, but you'll get it as just one of the seven products.

Ivacy VPN

Every entrepreneur should take cybersecurity seriously and a VPN is a great foundation for anyone who works on public Wi-Fi. Winner of the 2019 BestVPN.com Fastest VPN Award, Ivacy VPN offers powerful 256-bit encryption to protect your connection whenever you're online.

You can quickly connect to more than 1,000 servers in 100 locations worldwide to bypass geo-restrictions and ensure fast, uninterrupted P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity. It works on five devices simultaneously and helps you stay completely anonymous online, thanks to a strict zero-logging policy.

SplashID Pro

Named a Top 6 Password Manager by CSO Online, SplashID Pro is essential for any entrepreneur who manages a lot of accounts. This efficient password manager is accessible on your phone, tablet, desktop, or browser, giving you quick, secure access to all of your accounts.

Additionally, SplashID Pro provides automated backups to ensure you never lose passwords and lets you securely download and restore any of your previous five backups at any time.

VideoCom Pro

In these days of remote work, you need a high-quality videoconferencing solution — and VideoCom Pro has you covered. Quick and easy to implement, VideoCom gives you limitless conferencing with tools to make meetings, presentations, and more an absolute breeze.

After these four, you'll also get XSplit VCam, Mail Backup X, and Live Home 3D Pro.

Get more out of your Mac. The Premium Limited Edition Mac Bundle includes seven top-rated apps and subscriptions for less than the cost of Microsoft Office alone. Take advantage of this limited-time deal and get the complete collection — worth more than $1,500 — for just $59.99 now.

Prices subject to change.