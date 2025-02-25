The Trick to Boosting Productivity? An AI-Powered Social Media Detox That's Now $40. Now you can use AI to save 1.5 hours a day by limiting screen time and blocking distractions.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

For business owners, time management isn't just a skill. It's survival. Unfortunately, distractions are constant, and social media is rife with them. Fortunately, the Zario Screen Time App is an enormous help.

Zario helps you to make better use of your time by managing your screen time instead of just blocking everything. It offers personalized pause screens and humorous roasts to reduce mindless scrolling. You decide exactly when you want to make it difficult to open distracting apps or block them completely so that you can maintain maximum focus. Bonus: a lifetime subscription to the Zario Screen Time App Pro Plan is currently on sale for just $39.99.

How does Zario work?

Zario gives you your own unique dashboard to track and change how you use different distracting apps. You can set screen time limits or set timers to limit sessions for each app. Zario also offers motivational quotes that will help you think twice about opening distracting apps. You can even add waiting times to prevent mindless checking of your apps.

An optional Strict Mode even prevents you from deleting Zario or changing your settings after your screen time is used to ensure you stick to your goals. No more breaking your own rules.

Zario's effectiveness is scientifically proven. Maastricht University conducted a groundbreaking study that found Zario helped 88.87% of at-risk users significantly reduce their phone usage in just one week.

Plus, iPhone users also have access to AI-powered features. For instance, the Smart Coaching tool allows you to negotiate for extra screen time with Zario AI. It's among the first AI-powered tools to grant or deny access to distracting apps.

Get a lifetime subscription to the Zario Screen Time App Pro Plan while it's on sale for just $39.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Most Startups Ignore This One Asset That Makes or Breaks Their Success

Although I am an investor and spend quite a bit of time analyzing possible investments, people frequently ask me: What's the first thing you do when you learn about a new startup? My answer is simple — I look into the founder.

By Dmitrii Khasanov
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

4 Steps That Will Help You Earn More by Doing Less (At Least Of What You Don't Like)

This effective method, developed by a former U.S. president, can help you concentrate on high-value work that only you can do.

By Serge Baidin
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says the U.S. Government Is 'Not Very Competent' and Hopes Elon Musk's DOGE Is 'Quite Successful'

In a new interview with CNBC, JPMorgan's CEO said DOGE's work "needs to be done."

By Erin Davis
Business News

MrBeast Says He Lost 'Tens of Millions of Dollars' on His Hit Amazon Reality TV Show 'Beast Games'

"Beast Games" earned 50 million viewers within its first 25 days.

By Sherin Shibu