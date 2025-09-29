This $45 Business Upgrade Gives You Windows 11 Pro and Office 2021

All the Microsoft apps and OS features you need for business, in one bundle.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Part of running the show means wearing a lot of hats — and the last thing you need is clunky software slowing you down. That’s why this bundle is such a game-changer. For just $44.97, you get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro, a duo that instantly upgrades your productivity stack.

With Office Pro 2021, you’ll have the full suite of classic tools: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and Teams (free version). Whether it’s creating proposals, analyzing data, or building presentations that actually impress clients, everything you need is right here. And the best part? It’s a lifetime license. No recurring subscription fees.

Pair that with Windows 11 Pro, and you’ve got an operating system designed with business leaders in mind. From enhanced security features like BitLocker and TPM 2.0 to AI Copilot integration that can help you draft text, generate code, or summarize information on the fly, Windows 11 Pro gives you the tools to move faster and work smarter.

Why this bundle makes sense

Big savings: $44.97 instead of $418.99 — that’s an 89% discount.

Lifetime access: One-time purchase, no ongoing fees.

Pro tools: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more included.

Modern OS: Windows 11 Pro with AI Copilot, improved productivity tools, and stronger security.

Future-ready: Built-in Teams, cloud-friendly features, and the latest Microsoft design upgrades.

If you’ve been putting off upgrading your system or relying on free alternatives that just don’t cut it, this bundle is your chance to fix that in one simple move.

Get the Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows + Windows 11 Pro Bundle for just $44.97 (MSRP $418.99) through October 12.

The Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.