This Intuitive App Delivers Task Management That Keeps up with Your Hustle

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

If you're running a business, your to-do list isn't just a list—it's your lifeline. Between client deadlines, team check-ins, and that stack of unshipped invoices, staying organized is mission-critical.

That's where Blitzit can be of use. For just $29.99 (reg. $59.88), you get a full year of this sleek, intuitive task management app built for entrepreneurs, founders, and anyone who is juggling a hundred moving parts. From scheduling and Pomodoros to real-time productivity reports, Blitzit helps you reclaim your time and run your business like the focused operator you are.

Unlike bloated productivity apps that overwhelm with features you'll never use, Blitzit keeps things sharp and actionable. Estimate task durations, track how long you actually take, and use reports to optimize how you spend your day. It even syncs with Notion and Google Calendar, with more integrations like Asana and ClickUp on the way.

The best part? Blitzit doesn't just help you plan—it helps you finish. That ever-visible countdown timer is a gentle push toward deep focus, while the built-in review system keeps your work habits honest (and improving).

Whether you're a startup founder, agency owner, or freelancer juggling client work, Blitzit meets you where you are and nudges you toward peak performance.

Because running a business isn't just about doing more, it's about doing what matters—and finishing strong.

Don't miss grabbing a year of the Blitzit app to help you manage your tasks efficiently while it's just $29.99 (reg. $59.88).

