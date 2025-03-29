Traveling Professionals: Add This MacBook Air to Your Carry-on for Less Than $200 Bring all the macOS programs you need on the go when you make this your travel laptop.

Small businesses can easily spend more than $10,000 per year on technology, a CompTIA study found. Setting up your workstation configuration is pricey but essential to success as an entrepreneur or small-business owner.

But what happens when you have to leave the office to work in the field or even travel abroad for a project? You need a powerful, lightweight laptop that doesn't double your technology spending to take with you, like this refurbished MacBook Air 13.3" (2017) for just $199.97 (reg. $999).

Lightweight but not light on power

Even in an older model, MacBook Air's robust construction outweighs newer laptops of other brands. Just 2.96 lbs heavy and 0.68" inches at the thickest, this laptop is designed to slip in purses, briefcases, or backpacks.

It packs in a Core i5 1.8GHz Intel processor that is now unavailable in later Apple models. Between that and the 8GB of RAM, you'll find yourself crunching through projects and navigating seamlessly between programs. Stash whatever files you need on the 128GB SSD storage.

The 13.3" inch display combines with an Intel HD Graphics 6000 card to render the highest quality images and streamed videos.

Whether in the field all day or staying connected while flying, you'll have the energy to do it with a battery that supports up to 12 hours of use.

Bottom-line-friendly cost with refurbished equipment

Running your own business means considering the bottom line with every purchase. The less you spend on a laptop, the more you have to reinvest in the business. Grade "A/B" refurbished Apple products are very bottom-line-friendly while still offering a high-quality product. To make this top grade, this MacBook Air must have:

  • Only light to standard visible wear with no dents, cracks, or missing parts
  • Unscratched screen; potential faint screen burn
  • Clean and operational keyboards
  • Minimum 70% battery health

Things happen while you're traveling, including accidentally spilling an entire venti soy latte on your laptop while running for your plane. The perfect thing about this MacBook Air is that it's affordable enough to replace. Tech troubles are always a hassle, but when you've purchased a laptop at 79% off, it doesn't hurt as bad if you damage or lose it while traveling.

Excellent doesn't have to mean expensive when you take advantage of this unheard-of price drop on a MacBook Air 13.3" for just $199.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
