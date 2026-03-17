Upgrade Your Old PC with Microsoft Office 2021 for Less Than $40

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Is an older computer slowing you down at work? If your current PC isn’t keeping up with your busy day, the answer might be a refreshed software package. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 is a tried-and-true productivity suite with the programs and capabilities that can keep up with anything you throw at it, and right now you can get it for just $39.97, an 81% markdown from the $219.99 suggested retail.

While Office 2021 doesn’t have all the AI features of the more-current Office 2024 or the by-subscription Microsoft 365, you’re still getting the functionality, data management, and collaboration features the program is known for. Microsoft Office Pro 2021 has all the classic Microsoft programs: word processing and document creation powerhouse Word; data and spreadsheet management tool Excel; and presentation standard PowerPoint. You also get Outlook for mail as well as OneNote, Publisher and Access, and the free version of Microsoft Teams. And you get all of it for a one-time price. There’s no recurring charges popping up every month or year, just unlimited use and unlimited access.

With this deal, you get an instant delivery for download of Office 2021 good for lifetime access for home or work use on one PC. To use the program, you’ll need to be running Windows 10 or 11. The program isn’t compatible with Windows 7 or 8, and it’s not compatible with Microsoft Office on Parallels Pro and other virtual machines. Note that the license is connected to the PC you download it on, and is not connected to your Microsoft account.

The powerful productivity of Office Professional 2021 can be all yours for great price with no recurring charges. There’s no time better to give your work day an upgrade and your wallet a break.

Get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for $39.97 (reg. $219.99).

Want to see more deals? Visit the shop and use code MARCH15 to save an extra 15% sitewide through March 29. Exclusions apply.

StackSocial prices subject to change.