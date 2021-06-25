Upgrade Your Work-From-Home Situation with This Lightweight Portable Monitor Set up a dual monitor workspace anywhere with Espresso.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Espresso

The business world changed rapidly last March when the Covid-19 pandemic forced offices all over the world to close. In a new remotely working world, people became comfortable working from home. Now, more than half of Americans are still working from home and many of them would prefer to continue doing so rather than returning to an office. If that's you, why not take advantage of working from home this summer with tools that let you bring your office outdoors? Case in point: The Espresso Work From Home Bundle.

The Gold Design Award-winning Espresso is the lightweight, touchscreen monitor of the future. At 0.2" (5mm) thin, Espresso gives you an extraordinarily lightweight, portable monitor that looks like it emerged directly from a sci-fi movie. Despite its thin design, Espresso's sturdy aluminum design makes it tougher than it looks so you can take it to the backyard, the park, the coffee shop, or anywhere you want to set up to work and need a little extra screen space.

The dual-layer glass and computational chipset offer a smooth touchscreen experience whether you're taking it on a road trip, a commute, or just walking between the living room and kitchen. It connects to your preferred device (Mac, Windows, Nintendo Switch, or smartphones) via USB-C or HDMI so you can scale your workspace with ease. Plus, with the complete bundle, you can set up a complete workspace easily. Missed your dual monitor setup at your old office? Well, you can achieve the same setup anywhere with the Espresso Work From Home Bundle, and be much happier while doing it.

This Good Design Award Winner and Red Dot 2021 Award Winner comes with a magnetized, full-angle tilt mount, and protective flip case. Take your work from home situation up a notch this summer. Normally $506, you can get the Espresso Work From Home Bundle for $50 off at just $456 today.

Prices are subject to change.
