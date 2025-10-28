Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For all its excitement, there is still a barrier when it comes to decentralizing institutional finance. Those within Web3 understand the benefits these technologies can bring, but outside the bubble, there remains mistrust and hesitation.

Sure, we’re seeing large banks speculating. With one third of institutional investors allocating at least 10% of their portfolios to cryptoassets, it’s easy to assume adoption is on the rise. However, there is still a high level of caution, especially when it comes to elements such as RWAs and digitized assets.

At the heart of this reluctance is one simple factor: trust. Institutional investors lack confidence in the safety, stability and governance of crypto and RWAs. To bridge this gap, the market needs to address the key concerns at play and provide reassurance. At the same time, the Web3 space still needs to enable innovation and growth, given its nascent stage.

The ‘R’ word

For a long time, the concept of regulation was in complete contrast to the ideals of Web3. The community has voiced its concerns, especially in relation to decentralization. The idea of regulation brought with it images of bureaucracy and inefficiency. But as time has gone on, the market has matured. Many in Web3 realize that regulation, especially in finance, is now a fundamental need.

We’ve seen major leaps forward this year. The GENIUS Act, combined with financial markets committing to crypto are positive signs. However, many institutional investors are still concerned. EY’s Institutional Investor Digital Assets Survey tempered market enthusiasm with the need for “regulatory clarity.” While the market is on the right track, traditional finance needs more.

Innovation with guardrails

Web3 must balance innovation with compliance. While concerns about rising compliance costs are not unfounded, the risks of an unstructured approach are far greater. A lack of structure around innovation in institutional finance creates risk. Without following clear protocols, a new application could potentially expose a bank to risks ranging from fraud to market manipulation. As such, Web3 organizations engaging with traditional finance need to recognize the sensitivities and concerns at play.

While other industries may welcome more conventional disruption, Web3 companies need to play by the rules of traditional finance if they want to succeed. Innovation can still happen, but it needs to take place within the controls of these established players. As frustrating as it may sometimes be, aligning with traditional financial controls will open the door to this market.

Making compliance central

At the same time, building trust goes beyond following legislation. The regulation that grew out of the 2008 crash had strict requirements in place, but regulators were equally focused on ensuring banks demonstrated “positive intent” towards the “vision” of these controls. Even if a Web3 organization is compliant on paper, it is also important to show that they championed regulation as a concept.

Achieving this requires leaning into how institutional organizations operate. For large banks, compliance is at the core of the process, and the same needs to be so for Web3 — not for an individual organization, but as a standard that any company can follow, competitor or not.

Building a network of trust

Institutional investors can’t rely on a single, “trustworthy” organization. They need to see an entire ecosystem that holds compliance and regulation at its core. In this way, working together to align on compliance will benefit the entire Web3 space. Establishing a community of companies that show the same approach will increase trust from non-Web3 companies.

In doing so, investors can “plug in” to the system, knowing that everyone they are dealing with meets the same standards. To establish this environment, Web3 businesses need to collaborate together, adhere to the same principles and maintain the same standards as one another. In a competitive market, this may feel counterproductive, but it’s the only way to unlock institutional engagement.



Examples are already emerging from JP Morgan’s tokenized collateral pilots to MiCA’s pan-European regulatory framework. These initiatives show how industry-wide trust can unlock institutional engagement.

Slow and steady

In the rapid market of Web3, it’s easy to think that appealing to institutional investors is about having the first-mover advantage. While there’s no doubt that the fastest offering can gain majority support, overlooking the needs of institutional investors can cause a business to go back to the drawing board.

Instead of speed, the organizations that create robust systems that maintain trust will be the winners. Systems that can stand the test of time for decades will be the measure of success for these organizations.

While compliance is a growing discussion in Web3, it requires attention in the world of traditional finance. These established institutions need to feel confident in adopting Web3. To do so, they need to see the entire market prove the focus on compliance and trust that they know exists within traditional markets.

The bridge between DeFi and TradFi is only half-built. To finish it, the industry must lay its foundation in compliance and trust. Only then will real adoption follow.