After Bitcoin launched in 2009, it became clear to proponents that it would have a difficult time ever becoming "electronic cash." It was too slow and decentralized. Instead, the consensus was reached that its purpose should fit its architecture. The pivot was important: Bitcoin aimed to be a decentralized store of value — a digital vault. It wasn't built for speed, and as a store of value, it would never need to be fast.



Ten-minute block times were acceptable because they didn't need to be used for daily payments, let alone real-time gaming or algorithmic trading. It wouldn't have to compete with Visa or PayPal; it simply had to serve as a hedge against macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, like its gold and rare metal counterparts.

As such, its limited throughput was reframed as a feature rather than a flaw, a security trade-off that prioritized immutability and decentralization over instant convenience.

In many ways, Bitcoin became a philosophical statement about the trade-offs inherent in trustless systems, teaching the industry that decentralization has costs, but those costs define its unique value proposition.

The blockchain space has evolved far beyond its origins, and no other chain can attempt to recreate Bitcoin's narrative. In 2025, Web3 is no longer about theoretical use cases. It is powering actual economies, which rely on fast finality and battle-tested security. Tokenized assets, payments apps, decentralized finance, consumer loyalty, identity, gaming and increasingly AI systems all rely on the same foundation: scalable, low-latency infrastructure.

These real-world applications demand performance that was inconceivable in the early days of cryptocurrency. The promise of decentralized technology can no longer exist solely as a concept; it must operate at the speed, scale and reliability that modern users have come to expect.

But that foundation is nowhere near where it needs to be. Today's blockchains are asked to perform like global-scale platforms, even as most still struggle with 1990s-era throughput. That mismatch is the biggest threat to Web3's future, the distance between what's demanded of a decentralized blockchain and what these protocols can actually offer.

Most chains today still process fewer than 100 transactions per second. Legacy networks like Visa can handle tens of thousands without breaking a sweat. High-frequency trading platforms operate with microsecond latency. And yet we expect developers, enterprises and users to build and transact on infrastructure that's slower than dial-up.

The public will not wait for us to catch up. They are used to seamless, real-time experiences. Anything less feels broken. This is not a matter of optimization. It is a question of survival. If we do not build for performance, we will not be taken seriously. Web3 cannot survive on nostalgia or theoretical ideals alone; it needs infrastructure capable of handling the realities of billions of users, each expecting instant results, frictionless interaction and financial security at all times.

What Web3 needs now is a clean break from legacy limitations. The next generation of chains must be built for speed from day one. This includes advanced sequencing architectures that allow networks to prioritize and order transactions efficiently. It also includes parallelized execution, which enables blockchains to process thousands of transactions simultaneously, rather than one after another, in a single line. On top of that, developers need predictable fee structures that make sense at scale. Micropayments don't work when fees are higher than the transaction itself. Without these foundational changes, innovation will remain bottlenecked and adoption will stall.

None of this is optional anymore; If we want blockchain technology to serve billions of users, we need infrastructure that performs like global financial rails. That means sub-second latency. It means tens of thousands of transactions per second. It means costs that make sense for everyday use.

Some of this is already underway. Several high-throughput chains are being tested right now, and a few are in production. Polygon PoS is expected to cross 5,000 transactions per second this year. Within the next twelve to eighteen months, 100,000 TPS is within reach. At that point, Web3 can begin to seriously challenge legacy platforms.

Plus, with the power of ZK technology, we can now have institution-grade blockchains that can provide 10s of thousands of TPS with full control and compliance available to the corresponding institution. Zero-knowledge proofs allow for privacy-preserving verification and regulatory compliance simultaneously, making it possible for institutions to leverage public blockchains without compromising security or governance requirements.

But we can't afford to celebrate incremental improvements. Speed is not just a technical achievement. It is what unlocks the real-world applications we have been promising for over a decade. Without it, we stay stuck in the prototype phase.

The next generation of the internet won't wait for us. It will move forward with or without blockchains at its core. If Web3 wants to be part of that future, it must start building like it.

