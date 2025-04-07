Your Smartest Spend of the Year: McAfee Protection for $13.99 Get award-winning antivirus, VPN, and identity monitoring for much less.

Running a business—or a household, for that matter—means juggling a lot of devices, data, passwords, and people. And whether you're a solo entrepreneur, team lead, or the unofficial IT person for your family, one thing's for sure: online threats don't take days off.

That's where McAfee Total Protection enters the scene, like your digital bodyguard, offering real-time antivirus, identity monitoring, VPN protection, and more. And it's just $13.99 (down from $119) for the entire year, covering up to five devices.

Let that sink in.

This isn't just basic antivirus. McAfee offers AI-powered threat detection that actively blocks viruses, malware, sketchy websites, and phishing attempts, the company says. You'll get a personalized Protection Score to assess your digital security health, plus real-time guidance to fix weak spots—because knowing is half the battle, right?

Business leaders, especially, will appreciate the identity monitoring tools that scan the dark web for your sensitive info (and alert you instantly if it's found), as well as a secure password manager, VPN for encrypted browsing, and ransomware protection so your data doesn't get held hostage, the company says.

It's compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, which means your work laptop, your personal phone, your kid's tablet, and that old desktop in the back office? Yep. All covered.

And the best part is that this deal is stackable. You can buy up to five codes and stack them to cover you for five years of protection. Set it and forget it—future you will be very pleased with the decision to do this.

Why this deal is worth it

At just $13.99 for a full year of coverage on five devices, McAfee Total Protection is one of the best security investments you can make. You're getting award-winning antivirus, a secure VPN, real-time identity monitoring, and tools that proactively guide you toward better digital safety—all for less than a monthly streaming subscription. This is digital protection and peace of mind for your business, your family, and every device you rely on. And with stackable codes, you can lock in years of security for a steal. What's not to love?

Don't miss the chance to grab a full year (or more if you stack them) of McAfee Total Protection of five devices for just $13.99 (reg. $119) while codes are still available.

McAfee Total Protection 5-Device: 1-Year Subscription - $13.99

Get It Here


StackSocial prices subject to change.
