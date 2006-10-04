The Faces of Web 2.0

Based in: San Francisco, California

What they are: A self-service clearinghouse for a variety of different web widgets (small programs that can be embedded into a web page)

The faces behind the technology: Ed Anuff, CEO; Dean Moses, CTO; and Giles Goodwin, vice president of engineering, all co-founders of the company

Why they're Web 2.0: Widgetbox has been the leader in creating a web widget marketplace that provides widgets for use with blogs, social networks, online auctions and web pages. Widgetbox 19s mission is to give everyone the power to assemble, share and integrate the best of the web.