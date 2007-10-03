Take a look at our picks of the best portrayals of entrepreneurs on the silver screen.

October 3, 2007

Here at Entrepreneur.com, we love films almost as much as we love business. In honor of the Academy Awards in 2006, we plumbed the depths of film history to come up with our picks for the top entrepreneurs in the movies--and our list even inspired an entrepreneurial film festival at Chapman University in Orange, California. This year, we've added three more films to the list because entrepreneurship continues to be a fascinating subject for the film industry.

Our delightful dozen (plus one honorable mention) covers both small-business owners and corporate moguls, but each entrepreneur shares one thing in common: They have a business vision that consumes them and they act upon it.

Altogether, the films listed here were nominated for 46 Oscars and (so far) won 12. Others hit it big at the Golden Globes and at Sundance. And while this is a prestigious group, we admit, what we're most inspired by are the film's portrayals of the struggles, the ambition, the hardships and the joys of entrepreneurship. Whether rendered dramatically or as a comedy, each film offers insight that any entrepreneur--or entrepreneurial wannabe looking for an inside view--can appreciate.

Here then, in order of release date, are our favorite entrepreneurs in the movies.