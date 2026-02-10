Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you are hiring PR because you want “more visibility,” stop. Visibility is not the goal. The goal is trust at scale. The right PR partner earns you credibility you cannot buy with ads, and the wrong one turns your story into noise. Your job is to choose an agency that builds equity, not one that chases attention.

If you want PR that actually moves the business, you need a selection process that rewards execution, and here’s how you can do just that.

Reset your baseline before you start

Most bad PR experiences are not proof that PR does not work. They happen because expectations were vague, the agency was running too many accounts, the retainer did not cover actual labor, or the agency could not show what it was doing week to week.

Stop looking for “creative partners,” and start looking for an operating system. The ideal agency provides three things: a standardized workflow, measurable results and the strategic backbone to tell you when your narrative is failing.

Cut the list fast

Do not collect a pile of proposals. That is how you end up choosing based on writing style and big promises. Narrow to two or three agencies before you ask for a full proposal. The proposal should confirm how you will work together, not try to hypnotize you with a dream outcome.

If an agency cannot earn a top-three spot after one or two calls and a basic review of their recent work, they are not your agency.

Make them prove their process

I do not care how smart someone sounds on a sales call. I care what they can show. PR is a production system, and weak operations show up as missed follow-ups and vague updates.

Ask to see the backend. Ask how they track pitches and responses, and how they share campaign status. Ask what happens from approval to outreach.

If they cannot walk you through their systems clearly, you are taking a risk you do not need. If you cannot understand where the campaign stands within two clicks, the operation is not tight. If they cannot show you their workflow because it is “proprietary,” that usually means it is messy.

Follow the time, not the talk

Output requires time, and time is the resource you are truly buying. It either goes toward pitching and relationship building, or it disappears into admin.

Ask how your retainer translates into hours, then ask how those hours are used across roles. You should be able to see who is writing and pitching, and how approvals run, plus how many clients your lead supports. If one person is stretched across too many accounts, you will feel it in delayed drafts and rushed outreach.

Demand recent wins that match your requirements

Do not get distracted by one flashy, like a Forbes or Wall Street. What matters is whether the agency produces qualified coverage month after month on a budget like yours.

Ask for the last 30, 60 and 90 days of coverage for clients on a similar retainer. If they refuse to share it or only show curated highlights, be cautious. Also, ask to see a full year of coverage for at least one client. PR is a long game. You want to know what the agency produces over time when the novelty wears off.

Get specific about who will run your account

Ask how many press hits an account executive is expected to secure per month per client and what support structure makes that possible. Then ask to see what that team member has secured in the last 120 days.

Doing that doesn’t mean you’re interrogating someone’s worth. You just want to confirm that the agency is staffed realistically and that the person running your work is productive right now, not just talented in theory.

Be honest about your budget, because PR is not a trial

Premium results require premium infrastructure, and meaningful PR requires enough budget for consistent execution. Budget for $12,000 to $15,000 monthly to secure a high-performing team. In this market, $10,000 is the absolute operational floor. Anything less, and you’re paying for corners to be cut.

PR is like an engine. If you remove parts to save money, you do not get the same car. So, when someone tells me PR did not work for them, my first question is what they paid and what they actually bought with that budget. The investment can be worth it because equity compounds, and strong coverage becomes a credential you can leverage for years.

Be careful with independent publicists

There are talented independents, but they are rare and not cheap. The bigger issue is capacity. If you lack the budget for a “unicorn” hire or a top-tier agency, focus on internalizing your content strategy.

Use founder-led storytelling to establish a baseline of authority, so when you finally engage the press, you’re operating from a position of strength, not desperation.

One final standard that matters more than people admit

Choose an agency that will challenge you. If your messaging is unclear or your story rambles, a good team tells you directly. PR is positioning plus performance under pressure. If the agency only agrees with you, they are not protecting your best interests.

Remember that PR is not magic. It is disciplined output guided by an operating system. Choose based on proof and cadence that align with your team, and you will build a reputation that makes everything else easier.

