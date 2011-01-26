Slideshow: 10 iPad Productivity Apps
Apple's iPad tablet has been a colossal hit in the consumer market, with an estimated 14.8 million devices sold since its launch. But in addition to its entertainment value, consumers also are finding the iPad, as well as newer tablet devices such as the Samsung Galaxy and Dell Streak -- useful for managing business tasks, including editing Word and PowerPoint documents and storing data.
Here's a look at 10 iPad apps designed to increase your business productivity.
Dropbox
Price: Free
Best feature: Offline caching of favorite/most-viewed files
Could it be better?: Navigation can be tedious -- too many steps
Documents To Go
Price: $16.99 for Premium -- Office Suite, other versions vary
Best feature: Move docs from Dropbox, SugarSync, other online accounts
Could it be better?: Online sync with Google seems glitchy; Dropbox sync is fine
Evernote
Price: Free
Best feature: File tagging and bulletin board-style notebook presentation
Could it be better?: Stores photos, but will be even better when the iPad adds a camera
ServiceMax
Price: Free
Best feature: Integrates with data from Salesforce.com
Could it be better?: If only it monitored their every move
Keynote
Price: $9.99
Best feature: iPad projector connectivity makes it sing for presentations
Could it be better?: No syncing with Keynote presentations created off iPad
Penultimate
Price: $3.99
Best feature: Accurate handwriting recognition, multiple pen styles
Could it be better?:Wrist protection doesn't work as well for southpaws
Numbers
Price: $9.99
Best feature: Undo option sure helps when you are fudging your numbers
Could it be better?: Sync with existing Excel docs could be easier
Nomadesk
Price: Free trial, $15 per month per file server
Best feature: Can track a stolen iPad and let you remotely "shred" files
Could it be better?: Still working our way through 57-page Getting Started guide
MicroStrategy
Price: Free licenses for as many as 25 users
Best feature: Can set threshold alerts for when business metrics are achieved
Could it be better?: Probably a bit much for most small businesses
ZigZag Board
Price: $4.99
Best feature: No squeaky pen noises or ink stains on your fingers
Could it be better?: More pen colors and ability to merge with content from other programs