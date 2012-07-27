10 Success Secrets of Olympic Greats

July 27, 2012

Owning a successful business isn't too different from competing in the Olympic Games. For both, you'll likely work your entire life to get there and once you do, it's a battle everyday to stay on top. Entrepreneurs and Olympians fight to overcome immense obstacles, beat out fierce competition and silence the cynics.

As London welcomes the world's greatest athletes, here's a look at 10 success secrets from some of the most legendary gold medalists of all time. So sit back, grab your American flag and take in these winning strategies.