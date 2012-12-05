Marketing

20 Inspired Business-Card Designs to Better Market Your Startup

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

They may seem like relics or leftovers from past generations that didn't give two figs about the environment or modern business practices. But business cards are not only still used, they're also useful.

They can serve as a new contact or client's first look at your company, as well as a reminder that stays with them long after you’ve left the building. Yet amid the rush to brand a business in more sophisticated ways, entrepreneurs often neglect this elemental tool.

If you're nervous about harming the environment, you can use recycled paper. Or, you can be like Scott Hamlin, the founder of the innovative Portland, Ore., upcycling company Looptworks, who reuses old cards by stamping his company's logo and contact information on the back.

Either way, don't forego this inexpensive opportunity to brand both your business and yourself. For business-card design ideas, we pulled together 20 cards that stood out among the fray, along with reasons why they work or not.

What have you done to jazz up your business cards? Let us know in the comments section below.

1. Mark Zuckerberg

Image credit: image credit: Facebook

While this technique might be effective and considered funny for a famous young billionaire, such brashness isn't recommended for the entrepreneur that hasn't made it yet.

2. Warren Buffet

Image credit: image credit: Warren E. Buffett

You don't need to say very much when your company's stock price is well-north of $100,000 per share.

3. Richard Nixon

Image credit: image credit: Richard Nixon

If you're famous, or like to think you are, try an autograph. The personal touch goes a long way.

4. Clark & Kent Advertising

Image credit: image credit: ClarkandKent.net

When you have a Super (Man) name, why not have fun with it? This card pops up into a phone booth. It is perfect for changing into your game face.

5. Victoria Vaughan

Image credit: image credit: Victoria Vaughan

This card is bloody memorable. The designer is passionate about her work and has obviously poured blood, sweat and tears into making it great.

6. Divorce Attorney James A.W. McMahon

Image credit: image credit: James A.W. Mahon

Divorce isn't necessarily a laughing matter but this card is. Both sides provide all the contact information in case it's Splitsville.

7. Broke Bike Alley

Image credit: image credit: Broke Bike Alley

Informative and practical. This card does it all.

8. Google Me

Image credit: image credit LaserPrintingInc.com

This clever take on Google's search functions will have people searching you out. However, we aren't sure how Google feels about other businesses cashing in on their brand identity.

9. Mogloo

Image credit: image credit Mogloo

Who doesn't like a funny guy with a beard that turns into a box? It's easy to display.

10. The Stylist

Image credit: image credit: Lindsey Casabella

The comb says almost all you need to know about this business.

Cafe Java

Image credit: image credit: Cafe Java Fine Espresso

Show, don't tell.

12. Stand at Attention

Image credit: image credit: YourReactor.com

Make yourself standout and up.

13. Blankedy Blank

Image credit: image credit: Dave Blank - StudioVoodoo.com

When you have an interesting name, flaunt it.

14. Pop Up Guy

Image credit: image credit: ActualSizeCreative.com

Some entrepreneurs just know how to get people's attention.

15. Dog Tags

Image credit: image credit: NGAP.org

Whether they wear them or put them on a desk, dog tags work on several levels.

16. Software Wizard

Image credit: image credit: Apple Inc.

Too often, entrepreneurs get hung-up on titles. Have fun with your organization's titles and its business cards.

17. Let Them Hear It

Image credit: image credit: Koji Sueyoshi

A great card is a reflection of your business and you. If your thing is music, let it be heard.

18. Mind and Body Spirit

Image credit: image credit: Mais Pilates

Mais Pilates wants to "wake up your body" as well as your mind with this original business card.

19. Get Credit

Image credit: image credit: Credit Counselling Society

The Credit Counseling Society aims to cut your credit debt in half.

20. Full House

Image credit: image credit: Jack Hooker Graphic Design

Getting playful with some playing cards is a fun way to introduce yourself.

