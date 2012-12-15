Technology

The Top 10 Tech Accessories of 2012

Image credit: Logitech
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

We saw a lot of advancements in big-name categories like smartphones, tablets and laptops this year, but that shouldn't overshadow some of the coolest gear that make those devices work better.

Here's a quick look at the best accessories in tech this year.

The Equiso is a dongle that turns your TV into an Android device

Image credit: Kickstarter

The Equiso is an Android-powered dongle that plugs into your TV's HDMI port and lets you run apps on the big screen.

It's primarily designed as a streaming device, so you can run Android versions of HBO GO, Netflix, Hulu, Pandora, etc. and stream content to your TV.

Price: $79

Logitech's Ultrathin iPad keyboard turns your iPad into a writing machine

Image credit: Logitech

Logitech's Ultrathin iPad Keyboard Cover is one of the most well-reviewed accessories for the iPad.

The keyboard has a magnetic clip that attaches to the side of your iPad. It also doubles as a Smart Cover, so your iPad will wake up when you flip the keyboard open.

Overall, the Logitech's keyboard cover makes a great accessory if you want to replace your laptop and go all-iPad.

Price: $99.99


Nest 2.0 is a smart thermostat that controls your home's temperature automatically

Image credit: Nest

Nest is a smart thermostat developed in part by Tony Fadell, one of the geniuses behind the original iPod.

The Nest can learn your habits and adjust your home's temperature accordingly, saving you money in the process. You can also monitor your home's temperature from your computer or smartphone.

This year, Nest launched version 2.0 of its thermostat with a sleeker design and improved software features.

Price: $249.99

iGrill checks your food's temperature and displays it on your phone

Image credit: iGrill

The iGrill is a meat thermometer that wirelessly transmits the temperature to your smartphone or tablet using Bluetooth. The concept is pretty simple, but the device did recently pique the interest of Mark Zuckerberg.

Price: $79.99

OlloClip improves your iPhone's camera

Image credit: OlloClip

The OlloClip is a clip-on lens for your iPhone 4/4S or iPhone 5. It has three different lenses -- macro, fish eye, and wide-angle -- that let you take unique photos with your iPhone.

Price: $69.99


The Parrot Zik are the best headphones you can buy

Image credit: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

They're not cheap, but the Parrot Zik headphones are widely regarded as the best ones you can buy. They feature a touch panel on the side for controlling your music, noise cancelation, and a variety of listening modes.

Price: $399.99

The Ion Air Pro is a high-definition camera you can clip anywhere

Image credit: Robert Libetti/ Business Insider

The Ion Air Pro is a digital video camera that you can clip on anywhere. It's extremely rugged design is targeted toward adventurers –– surfers, mountain climbers, skaters, bikers, etc.

It's a great alternative to the popular GoPro camera you've probably seen on TV.

Price: Starts at $299.99

Sphero is a little robot ball you control with your phone

Image credit: Dylan Love

The Sphero is a neat little accessory for your smartphone. The ball has built-in motors that you control with a smartphone app after connecting via Bluetooth. There are a bunch of clever games you can play, but it's just as fun to race this little guy around the house.

Price: Starts at $138 on Amazon


The Nike FuelBand helps you stay fit

Image credit: Screenshot

The Nike FuelBand is a bracelet you wear that tracks your movement throughout the day. Using an accelerometer, the FuelBand can tell you how man steps you took and upload all the data to your smartphone or PC to track your progress.

Price: $149

BONUS: Wicked Laser's new accessory is the closest thing you'll get to a real light saber

Image credit: YouTube

No, it's not a real light saber. And no, it doesn't really do anything other than light up.

But Wicked Lasers made an attachment for its the most powerful laser consumers can buy that essentially turns the gadget into a light saber-like toy. It's pretty cool. And expensive.

Price: Starts at $299.95

