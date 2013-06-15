Technology

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone
Image credit: Steve Kovach/Business Insider
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Apple's new operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 7, will be available to the public in a few months.

The OS has been completely redesigned with a "flatter" look. Apple also changed all the basic apps that come with the iPhone like Mail, Calendar, Notes, and Game Center.

Want to see what's new? 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

This is the new lock screen. Notice how the slider switch is gone? Now you just swipe left to right to unlock your phone.

Image credit: Screenshot

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

Here's the new home screen. Notice the new icons for Apple's apps like Weather, Phone, Messages, etc.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

Here's the new Notifications Center, which you access by swiping down from the top of the screen. You can now divide notifications by category.

Image credit: Screenshot

  

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

This is what it looks like when you get a new notification in your lock screen.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

Siri has a cleaner look.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

This is what Siri looks like now when you get search results.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

Double tap the home button to access multitasking mode. This lets you quickly switch between apps.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

You can swipe up to close an app for good.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

A new look for app folders.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

Swipe over inside a folder to see more apps.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

If you want to search your iPhone, swipe your finger down in the middle of the home screen. You'll see the search bar pop up at the top of your screen. (Also, take a look at the new keyboard.)

Image credit: Screenshot

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

Here's what search results look like.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The Control Center pops up when you swipe up from the bottom of your screen. This panel lets you toggle settings for WiFi, Bluetooth, screen brightness, etc.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The keypad in the phone app now has circular buttons.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The new weather app.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The new App Store.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The new App Store lets you search for apps popular in your location.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The new settings menu.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

iOS 7 includes Flickr and Vimeo integration for automatically uploading photos or videos to each service.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The new compass app.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The Newsstand app has a new look too.

Image credit: Screenshot

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The Music app comes with Apple's new Pandora-like radio service, iTunes Radio.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

iTunes Radio is free, but supported by ads. Apple has some radio stations ready for you to listen to. Let's try the '80s station.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

Billy Idol!

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The new Notes app.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The Safari browser has a cleaner look.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

And cool 3D browser tabs.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The new Game Center.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

Here's what your list of Game Center friends will look like.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The new stocks app.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The new calendar app.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The new calculator.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The new Passbook app, which stores coupons, concert tickets, boarding passes, etc.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

Here's what the contacts list looks like.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The new Reminders app.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

Apple Maps looks pretty much the same, but has a different navigation bar at the top and bottom.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The new Mail app.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The new inbox for Mail.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The Video app pulls in content you've purchased on iTunes.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

Just tap a show or movie to download it to your device.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

The camera app lets you switch between shooting modes by swiping left to right.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone

You can also choose from a few Instagram-like filters.

Image credit: Screenshot

 

