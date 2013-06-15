First Look: A Visual Tour of Apple's iOS 7 for iPhone
Apple's new operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 7, will be available to the public in a few months.
The OS has been completely redesigned with a "flatter" look. Apple also changed all the basic apps that come with the iPhone like Mail, Calendar, Notes, and Game Center.
Want to see what's new?
This is the new lock screen. Notice how the slider switch is gone? Now you just swipe left to right to unlock your phone.
Here's the new home screen. Notice the new icons for Apple's apps like Weather, Phone, Messages, etc.
Here's the new Notifications Center, which you access by swiping down from the top of the screen. You can now divide notifications by category.
This is what it looks like when you get a new notification in your lock screen.
Siri has a cleaner look.
This is what Siri looks like now when you get search results.
Double tap the home button to access multitasking mode. This lets you quickly switch between apps.
You can swipe up to close an app for good.
A new look for app folders.
Swipe over inside a folder to see more apps.
If you want to search your iPhone, swipe your finger down in the middle of the home screen. You'll see the search bar pop up at the top of your screen. (Also, take a look at the new keyboard.)
Here's what search results look like.
The Control Center pops up when you swipe up from the bottom of your screen. This panel lets you toggle settings for WiFi, Bluetooth, screen brightness, etc.
The keypad in the phone app now has circular buttons.
The new weather app.
The new App Store.
The new App Store lets you search for apps popular in your location.
The new settings menu.
iOS 7 includes Flickr and Vimeo integration for automatically uploading photos or videos to each service.
The new compass app.
The Newsstand app has a new look too.
The Music app comes with Apple's new Pandora-like radio service, iTunes Radio.
iTunes Radio is free, but supported by ads. Apple has some radio stations ready for you to listen to. Let's try the '80s station.
Billy Idol!
The new Notes app.
The Safari browser has a cleaner look.
And cool 3D browser tabs.
The new Game Center.
Here's what your list of Game Center friends will look like.
The new stocks app.
The new calendar app.
The new calculator.
The new Passbook app, which stores coupons, concert tickets, boarding passes, etc.
Here's what the contacts list looks like.
The new Reminders app.
Apple Maps looks pretty much the same, but has a different navigation bar at the top and bottom.
The new Mail app.
The new inbox for Mail.
The Video app pulls in content you've purchased on iTunes.
Just tap a show or movie to download it to your device.
The camera app lets you switch between shooting modes by swiping left to right.
