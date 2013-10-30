10 Chains Scaring Up Business With Free Food & Other Halloween Deals

October 30, 2013 3 min read

You may be too old to trick or treat. However, many businesses are trying to pull families off the neighborhood candy collection route and into their restaurants with deals this Halloween.

Last month, Krispy Kreme celebrated Talk Like A Pirate Day, with free doughnuts for customers who arrived in costume. But Halloween provides a more mainstream marketing peg for Krispy Kreme, along with these nine other chains. Fast casual restaurants, such as Chipotle and IHOP, are especially eager to get in on the family-friendly fun.

Check out the slideshow below to learn which chains are providing spooky deals this Halloween.

