Marketing

10 Chains Scaring Up Business With Free Food & Other Halloween Deals

  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Chains Scaring Up Business With Free Food & Other Halloween Deals
Image credit: Chipotle
Reporter
3 min read

You may be too old to trick or treat. However, many businesses are trying to pull families off the neighborhood candy collection route and into their restaurants with deals this Halloween.

Last month, Krispy Kreme celebrated Talk Like A Pirate Day, with free doughnuts for customers who arrived in costume. But Halloween provides a more mainstream marketing peg for Krispy Kreme, along with these nine other chains. Fast casual restaurants, such as Chipotle and IHOP, are especially eager to get in on the family-friendly fun.

Check out the slideshow below to learn which chains are providing spooky deals this Halloween.  

Related: Krispy Kreme's Quirky 'Pirate' Promotion Lures Hungry Buccaneers

Start Slideshow
10 Chains Scaring Up Business With Free Food & Other Halloween Deals

Chipotle

Chipotle
Image credit: Image Credit: OC Register

From 4 p.m. to close on Halloween, the Mexican chain is offering burritos – or boo-ritos – as well as burrito bowls, salads and tacos for only $3. Proceeds of up to $1 million will benefit the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation, dedicated to supporting sustainable agriculture, family farming and culinary education. 

Next Slide
10 Chains Scaring Up Business With Free Food & Other Halloween Deals

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme
Image credit: Image Credit: myhouseiscuterthanyours

The doughnut chain that celebrated National Talk Like A Pirate Day is back with more free treats. Show up in costume on Halloween in any participating stores in the U.S. or Canada and get a free doughnut. 

Next Slide
10 Chains Scaring Up Business With Free Food & Other Halloween Deals

Panda Express

Panda Express
Image credit: Image Credit: spendlessshopmore

Free food for kids in costume during dinner time on Halloween at Panda Express. It's for kids under 12 only, so don’t try and finagle a free meal after grabbing your free Krispy Kreme. 

Next Slide
10 Chains Scaring Up Business With Free Food & Other Halloween Deals

Bob Evans

Bob Evans
Image credit: Image Credit: indianapolisonthecheap.com

Savvy parents probably already knew that Bob Evans was stretching Halloween out all month, offering free food for kids the last three Tuesdays in October. For “Trick or Treat Tuesdays,” children are encouraged to show up in costumes for an evening of games.  

Next Slide
10 Chains Scaring Up Business With Free Food & Other Halloween Deals

IHOP

IHOP
Image credit: Image Credit: raisingarizonakids.com

From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., all kids 12 and under can get a “scary face pancake.” No costume needed to snag a breakfast with candy corn teeth and Oreo eyes. 

Next Slide
10 Chains Scaring Up Business With Free Food & Other Halloween Deals

Olive Garden

Olive Garden
Image credit: Image Credit: Wikipedia

Free kids meals with adult entrees all week at Olive Garden. The catch—you need to sign up for their email newsletter, which means the company is trying to keep you in the loop all year long. 

Next Slide
10 Chains Scaring Up Business With Free Food & Other Halloween Deals

Red Lobster

Red Lobster
Image credit: Image Credit: coupons-land.com

Olive Garden isn’t the only Darden chain offering Halloween specials. Red Lobster is also offering coupons for a free kid’s meal.

Next Slide
10 Chains Scaring Up Business With Free Food & Other Halloween Deals

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse
Image credit: Image Credit: freebiefindingmom.com

LongHorn is the last of the three Darden chains with the Monday to Thursday Halloween deal. LongHorn requires users to like their Facebook page for the free kid’s meal, adding to the chain’s 635,000 plus “Likes.” 

Next Slide
10 Chains Scaring Up Business With Free Food & Other Halloween Deals

Boston Market

Boston Market
Image credit: Image Credit: arizonafamilies

Boston Market is not a Darden chain (it's owned by private equity firm Sun Capital Partners) but it's offering a similar deal of a free kid’s meal with the purchase of any individual meal from now until Halloween. 

Next Slide
10 Chains Scaring Up Business With Free Food & Other Halloween Deals

The Village Inn

The Village Inn
Image credit: Image Credit: wilger.com

The Village Inn has been ready for Halloween all week, with a coupon for $2 for a Pumpkin Pancake Combo on Monday and a free kid’s Sunday for kids who dress up on Tuesday. On Halloween itself, dress up for a free pumpkin pancake short stack with any adult entrée purchase. 

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 10 Chains Scaring Up Business With Free Food & Other Halloween Deals
  • Chipotle
  • Krispy Kreme
  • Panda Express
  • Bob Evans
  • IHOP
  • Olive Garden
  • Red Lobster
  • LongHorn Steakhouse
  • Boston Market
  • The Village Inn
 Next Slide