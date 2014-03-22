The Incredible Real Estate Portfolio of Billionaire Entrepreneur Larry Ellison
Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison is no stranger to the real estate market — he's been called "the nation's most avid trophy-home buyer" and has all but taken over entire neighborhoods in Malibu and the Lake Tahoe area.
When asked by CNBC in 2012 why he would buy more homes than he could possibly live in, Ellison referenced his love of art.
"My favorite museums are things like the Frick Museum in New York and the Huntington Hartford in Pasadena where it's someone's home that you walk through," Ellison said to CNBC. "So I'm going to start these art museums that are basically converted homes, and I have one for modern art, and I have one for 19th century European art, and one for French impressionism. I've got Japanese. I own a home in Kyoto, Japan actually on the temple on grounds in Nanzenji that is going to become a Japanese art museum. So, a lot of them are museums."
Ellison has made headlines in recent years for his plans to develop Lanai, a Hawaiian island he purchased in 2012, into a model for environmentally sound living. Though Lanai has been his largest overall investment by far, he's made a number of blockbuster purchases over the last two decades.
In 1988, Ellison paid $3.9 million for a William Wurster home in San Francisco's swanky Pacific Heights neighborhood.
Source: Curbed SF
His home in Woodside, Calif., modeled after a 16th-century Japanese emperor's palace, is worth an estimated $70 million. The 23-acre estate took nine years to design and build, and it was completed in 2004.
He also owns a historic garden villa in Kyoto, Japan, which was reportedly listed for $86 million, though the price he paid is unknown.
Source: SF Gate, Japan Property Central
Pictured: Nanzen-ji Temple, which is right near Ellison's estate
Ellison owns as many as two dozen properties in Malibu, Calif., including 10 on oceanfront property on billionaire-packed Carbon Beach.
Source: Curbed LA
In 2004, he paid $17.6 million for the parcel that's now home to Nobu Malibu, an ultra-trendy Japanese restaurant popular among Hollywood A-listers. Last summer he opened a Mediterranean restaurant, called Nikita, just next door.
Rumor has it that Ellison and Nobu Matsuhisa, the mastermind behind the Nobu sushi chain, have plans to convert the historic Casa Malibu Inn into a high-end Japanese concept hotel. Ellison purchased the property for $20 million in 2007.
He bought the Malibu Racquet Club for $6.9 million in 2007. The facilities have been vastly improved since the purchase, and tennis pros Victoria Azarenka and Serena Williams have been spotted here.
This 2.5-acre home in Snug Harbor, just one of three parcels Ellison owns in Lake Tahoe, is on the market for $28.5 million. He's reportedly working on building another home that's three times the size of this one.
In 2010, he paid $10.5 million for the Beechwood Villa in Newport, R.I. He's planning to turn the historic home, which once belonged to the Astor family, into a museum to house his extensive 19th-century art collection.
Source: SF Gate
