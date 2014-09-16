Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)
Babson College
Babson College currently offers 55 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 118 companies.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $75,000 in cash prizes and $34,500 in prize money was won in other competitions.
100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 927 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Houston
University of Houston currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 66 companies and have collectively raised $7,215,309 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $8,000 in cash prizes and $274,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 266 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Baylor University
Baylor University currently offers 29 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 200 companies and have collectively raised $2,000,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $100,000 in cash prizes and $400,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 113 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Brigham Young University
Brigham Young University currently offers 32 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 256 companies and have collectively raised $159,838,500 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $312,500 in cash prizes and $200,150 in prize money was won in other competitions.
90 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 201 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Oklahoma
University of Oklahoma currently offers 28 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 70 companies and have collectively raised $306,659,539 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $295,000 in cash prizes and $33,500 in prize money was won in other competitions.
100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 450 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Syracuse University
Syracuse University currently offers 64 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $160,000 in cash prizes and $360,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 300 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Northeastern University
Northeastern University currently offers 35 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 400 companies and have collectively raised $12,200,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $250,000 in cash prizes and $448,250 in prize money was won in other competitions.
60 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 60 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Southern California
University of Southern California currently offers 23 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 250 companies.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $270,000 in cash prizes.
91 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 150 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Baruch College
Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York currently offers 16 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 1000 companies and have collectively raised $70,000,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $250,000 in cash prizes and $250,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
75 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 54 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Miami University
Miami University currently offers 39 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 30 companies and have collectively raised $1,554,650 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $63,400 in cash prizes and $7,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
70 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 251 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Temple University
Temple University currently offers 47 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 81 companies and have collectively raised $7,255,550 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $230,000 in cash prizes and $239,357 in prize money was won in other competitions.
96 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 127 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill currently offers 41 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $130,000 in cash prizes.
95 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 150 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Dayton
University of Dayton currently offers 30 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 107 companies and have collectively raised $1,125,250 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $83,000 in cash prizes and $107,500 in prize money was won in other competitions.
75 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 111 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Clarkson University
Clarkson University currently offers 21 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 22 companies and have collectively raised $798,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $908,600 in cash prizes and $400,240 in prize money was won in other competitions.
73 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 51 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
DePaul University
DePaul University currently offers 16 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 95 companies and have collectively raised $1,857,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $10,000 in cash prizes and $20,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 165 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Washington University in St. Louis
Washington University in St. Louis currently offers 30 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $317,500 in cash prizes and $1,477,500 in prize money was won in other competitions.
43.75 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 192 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Lehigh University
Lehigh University currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 153 companies and have collectively raised $209,363,791 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $33,350 in cash prizes and $135,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
77 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 71 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Michigan
University of Michigan currently offers 48 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 92 companies and have collectively raised $1,287,750 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $137,200 in cash prizes.
57 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 115 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Washington
University of Washington currently offers 15 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 125 companies and have collectively raised $8,721,010 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $293,520 in cash prizes and $425,520 in prize money was won in other competitions.
77 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 219 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Texas Christian University
Texas Christian University currently offers 29 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 34 companies and have collectively raised $1,597,400 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $73,000 in cash prizes and $4,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
44.4 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 118 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Maryland
University of Maryland currently offers 101 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $845,250 in cash prizes and $114,730 in prize money was won in other competitions.
66 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 113 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Arizona
University of Arizona currently offers 15 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 22 companies and have collectively raised $200,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $60,000 in cash prizes and $214,550 in prize money was won in other competitions.
70 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 20 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Saint Louis University
Saint Louis University currently offers 57 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 24 companies and have collectively raised $310,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $45,000 in cash prizes and $35,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
50 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 61 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Bradley University
Bradley University currently offers 25 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 177 companies and have collectively raised $1,327,500 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $15,000 in cash prizes and $17,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
91 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 30 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
* University of Missouri Kansas City was removed from the #25 slot on 2015 Top Entrepreneurial Programs: Undergraduate due to falsification of data. Schools earn a spot on our entrepreneurship ranking through school-reported data. Every school signs an affidavit to ensure their information is accurate.