Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

At A Glance

Major First Offered Tuition In State Tuition

1999 $45,120 N/A

Program Enrollment Number of Courses Address

2106 55 Babson College Lunder Hall Babson Park, MA 2457

About the Program

Babson College currently offers 55 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 118 companies.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $75,000 in cash prizes and $34,500 in prize money was won in other competitions.

100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 927 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.