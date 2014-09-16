Top Colleges

Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
12 min read

This story appears in the October 2014 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Think you've got what it takes to start a business? Time to get educated. To get your schooling underway, we present the annual Princeton Review ranking of the top 25 undergraduate and top 25 graduate entrepreneurship programs offered at U.S. institutions.
Start Slideshow
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

Babson College

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1999
$45,120
N/A
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
2106
55
Babson College Lunder Hall Babson Park, MA 2457

About the Program

Babson College currently offers 55 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 118 companies.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $75,000 in cash prizes and $34,500 in prize money was won in other competitions.

100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 927 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

University of Houston

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1995
$19,380
$8,760
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
1306
31
Location: 528 UCBB 334 Melcher Hall Houston, TX 77204

About the Program

University of Houston currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 66 companies and have collectively raised $7,215,309 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $8,000 in cash prizes and $274,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 266 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

Baylor University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1977
$34,480
N/A
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
2112
29
One Bear Place #98006 Waco, TX 76798

About the Program

Baylor University currently offers 29 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 200 companies and have collectively raised $2,000,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $100,000 in cash prizes and $400,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 113 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

Brigham Young University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1989
$9,700
N/A
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
136
32
470 TNRB Provo, UT 84602

About the Program

Brigham Young University currently offers 32 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 256 companies and have collectively raised $159,838,500 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $312,500 in cash prizes and $200,150 in prize money was won in other competitions.

90 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 201 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

University of Oklahoma

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
2004
$16,902
$4,128
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
253
28
1003 Asp Ave. Room 1036 Norman, OK 73019

About the Program

University of Oklahoma currently offers 28 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 70 companies and have collectively raised $306,659,539 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $295,000 in cash prizes and $33,500 in prize money was won in other competitions.

100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 450 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

Syracuse University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1996
$40,380
N/A
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
267
64
721 University Ave. Suite 508 Syracuse, NY 13244

About the Program

Syracuse University currently offers 64 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $160,000 in cash prizes and $360,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 300 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

Northeastern University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1980
$40,780
N/A
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
490
35
360 Huntington Ave 209 Hayden Hall Boston, MA 2115

About the Program

Northeastern University currently offers 35 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 400 companies and have collectively raised $12,200,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $250,000 in cash prizes and $448,250 in prize money was won in other competitions.

60 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 60 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

University of Southern California

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1971
$47,562
N/A
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
1599
23
Bridge Hall One 3670 Trousdale Parkway Los Angeles, CA 90089

About the Program

University of Southern California currently offers 23 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 250 companies.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $270,000 in cash prizes.

91 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 150 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

Baruch College

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1995
$16,050
$6,030
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
647
16
55 Lexington Ave. B9-240 New York, NY 10010

About the Program

Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York currently offers 16 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 1000 companies and have collectively raised $70,000,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $250,000 in cash prizes and $250,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

75 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 54 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

Miami University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
2003
$29,640
$13,553
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
997
39
2078 Farmer School of Business Oxford, OH 45056

About the Program

Miami University currently offers 39 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 30 companies and have collectively raised $1,554,650 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $63,400 in cash prizes and $7,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

70 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 251 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

Temple University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1997
$23,432
$13,406
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
506
47
1801 Liacouras Walk 538 Alter Hall Philadelphia, PA 19122

About the Program

Temple University currently offers 47 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 81 companies and have collectively raised $7,255,550 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $230,000 in cash prizes and $239,357 in prize money was won in other competitions.

96 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 127 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
N/A
$31,674
$12,844
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
500
41
401B Kenan Center Campus Box 3440 Chapel Hill, NC 27599

About the Program

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill currently offers 41 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $130,000 in cash prizes.

95 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 150 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

University of Dayton

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1999
$37,230
N/A
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
227
30
300 College Park Dayton, OH 45469

About the Program

University of Dayton currently offers 30 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 107 companies and have collectively raised $1,125,250 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $83,000 in cash prizes and $107,500 in prize money was won in other competitions.

75 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 111 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

Clarkson University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1994
$41,690
N/A
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
317
21
PO Box 5765 Potsdam, NY 13699

About the Program

Clarkson University currently offers 21 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 22 companies and have collectively raised $798,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $908,600 in cash prizes and $400,240 in prize money was won in other competitions.

73 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 51 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

DePaul University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1986
$34,390
N/A
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
385
16
1. E. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60604

About the Program

DePaul University currently offers 16 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 95 companies and have collectively raised $1,857,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $10,000 in cash prizes and $20,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

100 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 165 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

Washington University in St. Louis

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
2003
$45,700
N/A
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
99
30
Skandalaris Center for Entrepreneurial Studies Campus Box 1133 Saint Louis, MO 63130

About the Program

Washington University in St. Louis currently offers 30 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $317,500 in cash prizes and $1,477,500 in prize money was won in other competitions.

43.75 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 192 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

Lehigh University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
N/A
$44,520
N/A
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
666
31
11 E. Packer Avenue Baker Institute, Lehigh University Bethlehem, PA 18015

About the Program

Lehigh University currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 153 companies and have collectively raised $209,363,791 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $33,350 in cash prizes and $135,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

77 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 71 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

University of Michigan

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
N/A
$41,578
$13,158
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
988
48
2281 Bonisteel Boulevard 3350 Duderstadt Center Ann Arbor, MI 48109

About the Program

University of Michigan currently offers 48 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 92 companies and have collectively raised $1,287,750 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $137,200 in cash prizes.

57 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 115 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

University of Washington

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1991
$32,424
$11,305
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
404
15
Foster School of Business 227 Dempsey Hall, Box 353223 Seattle, WA 98195

About the Program

University of Washington currently offers 15 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 125 companies and have collectively raised $8,721,010 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $293,520 in cash prizes and $425,520 in prize money was won in other competitions.

77 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 219 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

Texas Christian University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
2001
$38,510
N/A
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
2236
29
Texas Christian University TCU Box 298530 Fort Worth, TX 76129

About the Program

Texas Christian University currently offers 29 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 34 companies and have collectively raised $1,597,400 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $73,000 in cash prizes and $4,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

44.4 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 118 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

University of Maryland

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
2009
$27,905
$7,612
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
2484
101
University of Maryland Academy for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, 3300 College Park, MD 20742

About the Program

University of Maryland currently offers 101 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $845,250 in cash prizes and $114,730 in prize money was won in other competitions.

66 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 113 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

University of Arizona

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1984
$28,416
$9,952
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
78
15
1130 E. Helen Street, McClelland Hall 202A Tucson, AZ 85721

About the Program

University of Arizona currently offers 15 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 22 companies and have collectively raised $200,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $60,000 in cash prizes and $214,550 in prize money was won in other competitions.

70 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 20 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

Saint Louis University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1997
$37,350
N/A
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
91
57
Saint Louis University - JCSB 3674 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63108

About the Program

Saint Louis University currently offers 57 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 24 companies and have collectively raised $310,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $45,000 in cash prizes and $35,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

50 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 61 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

Bradley University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Major First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1996
$30,500
N/A
Program Enrollment
Number of Courses
Address
659
25
Westlake 135 1501 W. Bradley Avenue Peoria, IL 61625

About the Program

Bradley University currently offers 25 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 177 companies and have collectively raised $1,327,500 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $15,000 in cash prizes and $17,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

91 percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 30 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

* University of Missouri Kansas City was removed from the #25 slot on 2015 Top Entrepreneurial Programs: Undergraduate due to falsification of data. Schools earn a spot on our entrepreneurship ranking through school-reported data. Every school signs an affidavit to ensure their information is accurate.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)
  • Babson College
  • University of Houston
  • Baylor University
  • Brigham Young University
  • University of Oklahoma
  • Syracuse University
  • Northeastern University
  • University of Southern California
  • Baruch College
  • Miami University
  • Temple University
  • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • University of Dayton
  • Clarkson University
  • DePaul University
  • Washington University in St. Louis
  • Lehigh University
  • University of Michigan
  • University of Washington
  • Texas Christian University
  • University of Maryland
  • University of Arizona
  • Saint Louis University
  • Bradley University
 Next Slide