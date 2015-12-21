10 Great Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Tech Lovers

December 21, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Who says a last-minute gift has to be a bad gift? Certainly not us. There are many great, easily accessible tech gadgets that not only make fantastic holiday presents, but can be picked up at your local electronics store or ordered to arrive on your doorstep the next morning. (Seriously, how did we ever do holiday shopping without Amazon Prime?)

From smart home devices to Apple accessories, here are 10 of our favorite last-minute gift ideas for tech lovers.