Mark Wahlberg's Tiny Burger Chain Is About to Blow Up

March 3, 2016 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



The gourmet-burger chain founded by the Wahlberg brothers is rapidly expanding.

The Boston-based chain, called Wahlburgers, has signed agreements with five franchise groups to open 30 new restaurants in seven states: Massachusetts, California, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina, the company told Business Insider.

Today the chain has only seven open restaurants.

The new agreements bring the total number of restaurants set to open over the five to seven years to 118, Wahlburgers CEO Rick Vanzura told Business Insider in an interview.

The cities that will get Wahlburger locations include: Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Los Angeles; Charlotte, North Carolina; Cleveland; Detroit; Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and greater San Francisco. The company has also made previous agreements to open in Manhattan, Orlando, Philadelphia, Long Island, and Washington, D.C.